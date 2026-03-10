Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate Updates in St. Louis

News and updates out of Tuesday's optional morning skate

DSC04371 2
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders held an optional morning skate in St. Louis ahead of their game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. 

See below for attendance and check back later for news. 

OPTIONAL MORNING SKATE ATTENDANCE

Forwards: Max Shabanov, Emil Heineman, JG Pageau, Kyle MacLean, Simon Holmstrom, Cal Ritchie, Anthony Duclair, Marc Gatcomb

Defensemen: Adam Boqvist, Adam Pelech

Goalies: Ilya Sorokin, David Rittich

SOROKIN TO START VS BLUES

Ilya Sorokin will make his second straight start as Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that he'll be between the pipes against St. Louis on Tuesday night. 

Sorokin is 23-14-2 this season, along with a 2.50 GAA, a .914 SV% and six shutouts. Against the Blues, Sorokin is 4-2-1 lifetime, along with a .926 SV% and a 2.01 GAA.

