Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

FLAMES NOTES

Calgary enters Saturday night off a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. John Beecher (2G), Kevin Bahl, Mikael Backlund and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames.

The Flames (59 points) sit seventh in the Pacific Division and nine points behind the San Jose Sharks (68 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

On Mar. 4, Calgary sent MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three 2026 second-round picks. Weegar led the Flames with 143 blocked shots and ranked second with 130 hits, while notching 21 points (3G, 18A) this season. Maatta has three assists in four games since arriving in Calgary.

On Mar. 6, the Flames acquired Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2027 seventh-round selection. Strome has four points (1G, 3A) in four outings with the Flames.

Calgary also sent Nazem Kadri and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in return for Victor Olofsson, Maxmilian Curran, a 2028 first rounder and a 2027 second-round selection. Kadri led the Flames with 41 points (12G, 29A) at the time of the trade.

With a goal on Thursday night, Backlund eclipsed 600 career points (229G, 371A). Additionally, with Kadri back in Colorado, the tenured Flame leads the team with 37 points (14G, 23A).

Joel Farabee has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games. Farabee is tied for third on the Flames with 30 points (15G, 15A) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau (lower body) has been on IR since Feb. 21. Huberdeau ranks fourth on the team with 25 points (10G, 15A) in 50 games this season.

Zach Whitecloud (upper body) prematurely exited Calgary’s Mar. 7 game against the Carolina Hurricanes following a collision with Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period, and the 29-year-old defenseman hasn’t suited up since. Whitecloud was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 18 in a trade that sent Rasmus Andersson to Nevada. Whitecloud has 25 hits, 28 blocked shots and 11 points (2G, 9A) since joining the Flames.

Calgary owns the 24th best power-play unit (16.0%) in the NHL this season.

On the flip side, the Flames penalty kill (80.6%) ranks 12th in the league, but the Canadian squad leads the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals this season.