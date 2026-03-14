Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

The Islanders wrap up a back-to-back set against the Flames (MSGSN2)

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By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (37-24-5) VS CALGARY FLAMES (26-32-7)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS 

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN2 | GOTHAM SPORTS APP 

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are right back on the ice as they host the Calgary Flames at UBS Arena on Saturday night. It is the second half of a back-to-back set for the Isles.

New York fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at UBS Arena. After allowing three straight goals in the first period, the Isles clawed back to 3-2 following a pair of Emil Heineman goals. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 of the 27 shots.

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PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up at Friday’s game against the Kings. Check back just before puck drop for any updates to the lines.

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Max Shabanov – Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Ondrej Palat – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin

RITTICH TO START AGAINST FLAMES

David Rittich will get the nod in goal against the Flames for the second time this season.  The 33-year-old goaltender is seeking his first career win against his former team. He is 0-4-2 with a 4.02 GAA and 0.851 SV% all-time against the Flames.

Rittich is 13-9-3 with a 2.69 GAA, 0.897 SV% and two shutouts this season.

PLAYING FROM BEHIND

The Islanders have fallen behind 3-0 in consecutive games and have allowed the first two goals six times in their last eight contests.

“It wears on you having to come back all the time,” Bo Horvat said. “We have to find ways to get leads and hold leads. Going down the stretch here like that's tough, not only physically, but mentally to keep having to come back in games like that.”

BOUNCE-BACK BARZAL

Mathew Barzal has been instrumental in getting the Isles back into the win column following losses this year. He is up to 24 points (6G,18A) in games following losses this season.

The Islanders forward leads the team with 60 points (18G, 42A) in the 2025-26 campaign. He has seven points (1G, 6A) in 10 career games against the Flames.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS

This is the second and final regular season meeting between the Isles and Flames this year. New York fell 4-2 to Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 17.

The Islanders (79 points) are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins (79 points) for second in the Metropolitan Division, but the Pens have one game in-hand. The Columbus Blue Jackets (76 points) are staying in striking distance with one game in-hand.

Ryan Pulock Trivia

Think you know Ryan Pulock? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

FLAMES NOTES

Calgary enters Saturday night off a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. John Beecher (2G), Kevin Bahl, Mikael Backlund and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames.

The Flames (59 points) sit seventh in the Pacific Division and nine points behind the San Jose Sharks (68 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

On Mar. 4, Calgary sent MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Olli Maatta, Jonathan Castagna and three 2026 second-round picks. Weegar led the Flames with 143 blocked shots and ranked second with 130 hits, while notching 21 points (3G, 18A) this season. Maatta has three assists in four games since arriving in Calgary.

On Mar. 6, the Flames acquired Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2027 seventh-round selection. Strome has four points (1G, 3A) in four outings with the Flames.

Calgary also sent Nazem Kadri and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in return for Victor Olofsson, Maxmilian Curran, a 2028 first rounder and a 2027 second-round selection. Kadri led the Flames with 41 points (12G, 29A) at the time of the trade.

With a goal on Thursday night, Backlund eclipsed 600 career points (229G, 371A). Additionally, with Kadri back in Colorado, the tenured Flame leads the team with 37 points (14G, 23A).

Joel Farabee has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games. Farabee is tied for third on the Flames with 30 points (15G, 15A) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau (lower body) has been on IR since Feb. 21. Huberdeau ranks fourth on the team with 25 points (10G, 15A) in 50 games this season.

Zach Whitecloud (upper body) prematurely exited Calgary’s Mar. 7 game against the Carolina Hurricanes following a collision with Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period, and the 29-year-old defenseman hasn’t suited up since. Whitecloud was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 18 in a trade that sent Rasmus Andersson to Nevada. Whitecloud has 25 hits, 28 blocked shots and 11 points (2G, 9A) since joining the Flames.

Calgary owns the 24th best power-play unit (16.0%) in the NHL this season.

On the flip side, the Flames penalty kill (80.6%) ranks 12th in the league, but the Canadian squad leads the NHL with 11 shorthanded goals this season.

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