The Skinny: Islanders 3, Flames 2

Game 67

Isles 3, Calgary 2

Simon Holmstrom scored two goals in a three-minute span, the latter shorthanded, as the Isles built a 3-0 lead and defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2, before another sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Casey Cizikas had given the Isles a 1-0 lead ten minutes into play as the Isles scored three first period goals for the first time since January 6th vs. New Jersey. The Flames got two of them back in the third period but fell short as the Isles earned a regulation win over Calgary for the first time since 2018 and did so in New York for the first time since the first month of play at Barclays Center. David Rittich made 30 saves, including 15 in the third period.

The Isles are 6-3-0 since the Olympic Break and 25-14-2 in their last 41 games; they now head to Canada for three games, beginning Tuesday in Toronto.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Casey Cizikas (8) Kyle MacLean (5) 10:06 CGY 0,NYI 1

Simon Holmstrom (15) Brayden Schenn (18), Anthony Duclair (15) 16:35 CGY 0,NYI 2

Simon Holmstrom (16) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (16) 19:35 CGY 0,NYI 3 SHG

2nd Period

No Goals

3rd Period

Mikael Backlund (15) Olli Määttä (5), Kevin Bahl (12) 02:17 CGY 1,NYI 3

Blake Coleman (16) Yan Kuznetsov (8) 08:28 CGY 2,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 11-5-0 in their last sixteen games… The Isles are 17-2-1 when leading after two periods .... Simon Holmstrom recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and sixth of his career....The Isles go 14 games over NHL- .500 for the third time…The Flames have lost an NHL-high 21 road games in regulation time…The Isles finish the season with a 10-6-0 record against the Pacific Division; they have two games remaining against Western Conference teams (Chicago and Dallas), both at home…Jean-Gabriel Pageau now leads the NHL with seven shorthanded points (3-4-7); he has a point on seven of the team's nine shorthanded goals…No Islander has had more than seven shorthanded points in a season since Frans Nielsen had eight points, all assists, in 2010-11.…Simon Holmstrom is 2-2-4 shorthanded… The Isles are 5-1-2 in their last eight games on Pi Day (3/14)…The Isles earned their NHL-leading 25th one-goal win; the club record of 26 was set in 2014-15…Olli Maatta earned his 200th NHL point.

The Standings

The Isles remain tied with Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played one more game); and remain two points ahead of Columbus as all three teams won tonight. The Isles are seven points ahead of Washington and Philadelphia.

In the overall Eastern Conference, the Isles remain tied-5th and are one point ahead of both Boston and Detroit, who hold the two wild cards.

First Time in a Long Time

Simon Holmstrom now has 16 goals on 79 shots for a 20.3% shooting percentage. He was at 20.8% last season. No Islander since Mark Parrish has had at least 16 goals and a 20% shooting percentage in consecutive seasons played (2003-04 and 2005-06).

Milestone Men

• Scott Mayfield played his 600th game.

• Casey Cizikas passed Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list with his 122nd goal.

• Ilya Sorokin has 149 career wins.

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Ryan Pulock remains one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 14 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out nineteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 22-11-1 (with an NHL-best .922 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/293) 9.6%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-9-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 6-3-0 overall, 2-1-0 at home and 4-2-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL W 4-3 (OT)

• March 13 vs LA L 2-3

• March 14 vs CGY W 3-2

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Eight of the remaining 15 games will be played in four sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (20-28-48 in 67 GP)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 28

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 28 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 48

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 48 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 99 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (20), assists (28), and points (48). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97) and Matthew Schaefer 48 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 32 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid and tied with Macklin Celebrini). He is a net +14(having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32 (tied with John Tavares, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin)

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:24 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

3. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now has the 12th-highest ice-time for a teenager; the record is 30:57 and is held by Jay Bouwmeester; there are only four recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the sixth teenager with multiple games of at least 29 minutes; Seth Jones is the only one to have three such games.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 55 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 32 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 13 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 38-24-5 for 81 points in 67 games

• 2024-25 31-28-8 for 70 points in 67 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 37-98-135

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 37 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 33-54-87

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 33 rookie goals are two behind Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 87 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 17.1% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 38-24-5 overall; they are 18-11-2 at home and 20-13-3 on the road.

Calgary is 26-33-7 overall; they are 16-12-4 at home and 10-21-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 16-13-1 against the West (6-7-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 25-8-3 when scoring first and 13-16-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-8-9=27

Calgary 8-7-17=32

The Isles are 12-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 24-7-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 30 saves; he is 14-9-3 this season and 1-4-2 vs. Calgary.

Devin Cooley made 7 first period saves; he is 7-9-4 this season and 0-1-0 vs. the Isles. Dustin Wolf stopped all 17 Islander shots over the last two periods.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Calgary was 0-2 (4:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal.

The Isles are 18-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-18-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 26-12-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 17-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 16-14-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 30-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 8-20-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 25-6-5 in games decided by a single goal including 11-6 in regulation. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-7-0 on the front end and 8-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 21st-22nd when the Isles visit Montreal and host Columbus.

The Isles are 7-4-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (22:06); Calgary: Kevin Bahl (23:13)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:01).

Face-offs

Isles 26, Calgary 19 (58%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 20 for the Isles; Morgan Frost won 6 of 11 for Calgary.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas -4)

Calgary 9 (Yan Kuznetsov -2)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Matthew Schaefer -4)

Calgary 10 (Zach Whitecloud -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 49, Calgary 65

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 43, Calgary 55

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Emil Heineman +6

Calgary: Blake Coleman +18

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Calgary 10

5-on-5: Isles 7, Calgary 7

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Marc Gatcomb, Max Shabanov.

Games Lost to injury: 323. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 311th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (149) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (102).

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Anaheim and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/11

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 963 \\* 5. Anders Lee 908…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 627 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 624 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 600 \\* 23. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 24. Garry Howatt and Mathew Barzal 596

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 122

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 370…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 522…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 278

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +86 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 144…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 173…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 293…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 149 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

It was a scoreless weekend for Bridgeport, who lost 2-0 at Charlotte to fall to 24-27-3-5 on the season. Henrik Tikkanen made 16 saves in defeat. The Islander' lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot is down to two points.

Bridgeport does not play again until next Saturday, when they host Hershey in the front-end of a home-and-home series.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 28, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 45, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 10-7-1, 2.46, .901

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2).

This was only the Isles' third win in the last twelve meetings with Calgary (3-7-2) and their first in regulation since March 11, 2018. It is also the first Isles home win in regulation since Jaro Halak blanked the Flame 4-0 on October 26, 2015, in what was the sixth game the Isles played in Barclays Center.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, MARCH 17th — ISLES AT TORONTO 7:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin their final multiple-game road trip of the season as they face the Leafs in Toronto.

It will be Matthew Schaefer's first game in Southern Ontario, after scoring twice, including the overtime winner in his first game against the Leafs.

The Isles are 7-3-0 in their last ten games against Toronto, including 3-2-0 in that span at the Air Canada Center.

The final meeting of the season will be on April 9th at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.