Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

The Islanders close out a four-game road trip against Blues (7:30PM, TNT/HBO MAX)

By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (36-23-5) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (25-29-9) 

7:30 PM | ENTERPRISE CENTER 

WATCH/STREAM: TNT/HBO MAX 

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are still on the road, but closer to home, as they face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night. It is the final contest of a four-game road trip for the Isles. 

New York will look to string together consecutive wins following a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Bo Horvat hit his top gear to score the overtime winner, and Tony DeAngelo netted the only other Islanders goal. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 of the 31 shots directed his way. 

The Islanders improved to a perfect 9-0 in overtime games and are the only unbeaten team in the extra period this season. They are the first team since the 2021 Vegas Golden Knights to win their first nine overtime games in a season.

PROJECTED LINES 

Here is how the Islanders lined up at Monday’s practice. Check back after morning skate for any updates to the lines. 

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb 

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield 

SOROKIN TO START AGAINST BLUES 

Sorokin will start in net for the third straight game when the Isles take on the Blues on Tuesday night. Sorokin is 4-2-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .926 SV% in seven career starts versus St. Louis. The 30-year-old is 16-7-1 with a 2.30 GAA, a .918 SV% and five shutouts away from UBS Arena this year. 

Sorokin is 23-14-2 with a 2.50 GAA, a .914 SV% and a league-leading six shutouts this season. He ranks within the top-10 across the NHL in each of these categories this year.

A RAPID REUNION FOR SCHENN 

Tuesday’s game will be the first game since the Islanders and Blues agreed to a trade that sent Brayden Schenn to Long Island and Jonathan Drouin to St. Louis.  

Schenn was the Blues’ captain at the time of the trade and was in his ninth season with the team. He accumulated 465 points (181G, 284A) in 650 games with St. Louis and was part of the Blues Stanley Cup championship in 2019. The newest Islander recorded one shot in 17:26 TOI in his first game with the blue and orange. 

Drouin joined the Islanders in the most recent NHL offseason. He tallied 21 points (3G, 18A) in 55 games with the team. In his first game with the Blues, Drouin snapped a 38-game goal drought with a one-time blast on the power play.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS 

This is the second of two meetings between the Isles and Blues. New York fell 2-1 to St. Louis on Nov. 22. 

The Islanders (77 points) sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins (78 points) are just in front of the Isles with one game in-hand, and the Columbus Blue Jackets (73 points) are slightly behind, but with two games in-hand.  

BLUES NOTES

- St. Louis enters Tuesday’s contest as winners in each of their last four games and five of their last six games. Their most recent victory was a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Drouin, Jordan Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud (1G, 1A) and Pius Seter scoredin the win. Joel Hoffer stopped all 22 shots to earn his fifth shutout of the season, and as the game’s first star.  

- The Blues (59 points) rank seventh in the Pacific Division. Though they aren’t officially eliminated from playoff contention, it is a step hill ahead as they are eight points behind the Seattle Kraken (67 points) for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. 

- Robert Thomas is riding a four-game point streak since returning from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 10. Thomas has seven points (4G, 3A) in four games since returning, but his streak extends to six total games – and 10 total points (5G, 5A) - when factoring in his two games before suffering the injury.  

Thomas leads St. Louis with 40 points (15G, 25A) in 46 games this season. He was held off the scoresheet in the Nov. 22 clash.   

- Dylan Holloway enters the game against the Islanders on a three-game point streak, with five points (1G, 4A) in that stretch. Holloway improves to nine points (4G, 5A) in his last six outings, including a hat-trick against the Kraken on Feb. 26. He sits tied for seventh on the team with 26 points (12G, 14A) this season. 

- Snuggerud has 14 points (5G, 9A) in his last 12 games, including four points (2G, 2A) in the last two. The rookie is tied for seventh among first-year NHL players with 29 points (12G, 17A) this season. He is fifth on the Blues in scoring overall, but first since Jan. 24. 

- Colton Parayko (back) has missed St. Louis’ last five games and is questionable ahead of the game against the Islanders. The 32-year-old defenseman leads the Blues with 141 blocked shots and 24 takeaways this season. He ranks fourth among Blues defensemen with 14 points (1G, 13A) in the 2025-26 campaign.  

- On Mar. 6, the Blues traded Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2026 first-round, a2026 third-round pick, and Dmirti Buchelnikov. Faulk played six full seasons with St. Louis recorded 232 points (56G, 176A), 684 hits, 718 blocked shots and 219 takeaways over that span. 

- St. Louis owns the 21st ranked power-play (17.3%) in the NHL this season. They also own the 24th ranked penalty kill (74.9%) in the league this year.

