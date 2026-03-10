Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS

This is the second of two meetings between the Isles and Blues. New York fell 2-1 to St. Louis on Nov. 22.

The Islanders (77 points) sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins (78 points) are just in front of the Isles with one game in-hand, and the Columbus Blue Jackets (73 points) are slightly behind, but with two games in-hand.

BLUES NOTES

- St. Louis enters Tuesday’s contest as winners in each of their last four games and five of their last six games. Their most recent victory was a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Drouin, Jordan Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud (1G, 1A) and Pius Seter scoredin the win. Joel Hoffer stopped all 22 shots to earn his fifth shutout of the season, and as the game’s first star.

- The Blues (59 points) rank seventh in the Pacific Division. Though they aren’t officially eliminated from playoff contention, it is a step hill ahead as they are eight points behind the Seattle Kraken (67 points) for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

- Robert Thomas is riding a four-game point streak since returning from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 10. Thomas has seven points (4G, 3A) in four games since returning, but his streak extends to six total games – and 10 total points (5G, 5A) - when factoring in his two games before suffering the injury.

Thomas leads St. Louis with 40 points (15G, 25A) in 46 games this season. He was held off the scoresheet in the Nov. 22 clash.

