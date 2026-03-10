Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (36-23-5) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (25-29-9)
7:30 PM | ENTERPRISE CENTER
WATCH/STREAM: TNT/HBO MAX
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are still on the road, but closer to home, as they face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night. It is the final contest of a four-game road trip for the Isles.
New York will look to string together consecutive wins following a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Bo Horvat hit his top gear to score the overtime winner, and Tony DeAngelo netted the only other Islanders goal. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 of the 31 shots directed his way.
The Islanders improved to a perfect 9-0 in overtime games and are the only unbeaten team in the extra period this season. They are the first team since the 2021 Vegas Golden Knights to win their first nine overtime games in a season.