Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Monday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center ahead of their three-game road trip in Canada.

See below for lines and check back later for news.

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstom

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat

Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

SHABANOV MISSES PRACTICE

Max Shabanov (day to day) missed Monday's practice with a lower-body injury. The Russian winger has 16 points (4G, 12A) through 42 games in his first NHL season.

HUGS FOR VARLY

The Islanders concluded their practice with a celebratory moment.

Semyon Varlamov, who was practicing on the opposite rink on Monday, joined the team at the end of practice. His presence was celebrated by the team with stick taps and hugs toward the end of practice, as the Russian netminder proceeded to take shots from skaters.

“What a great moment,” Mathew Barzal said. “No one that I know works as hard as Varly. He's just so committed. To just persevere at every stop, it's inspiring to be honest with you. He's always seemed to have a positive outlook and a mindset that he was going get back and be on the ice. It was pretty cool to see him out there."

Varlamov has not played since Nov. 29, 2024 but has been skating on his own daily. Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche said that Varlamov is not expected to return this season, but taking strides in his recovery.