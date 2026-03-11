Barzal Caps Comeback, Captures Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Blues

Mathew Barzal scores OT winner to cap three-point game and Islanders comeback win

Barzal-Iron-Man
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathew Barzal capped off the New York Islanders comeback on Tuesday night – and as a result took home the Iron Man mask as the team’s player of the game.

The Islanders rallied out of a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 OT win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with Barzal (1G, 2A) contributing on three of the team’s four goals. He picked up a secondary helper on a JG Pageau to get the Islanders on the board late in the second period and had the secondary assist on Bo Horvat’s power-play goal to tie the score.

In OT, Barzal went one-on-one with Jordan Kyrou before cutting to the middle and roofing a puck past Joel Hofer.

It marked Barzal’s seventh-career OT winner, which is fourth all-time in Islanders history, moving him past Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey, who each have six.

NYI@STL: Barzal scores goal against Joel Hofer

Barzal’s three-point game marked his fourth, three-point game of the season.

The win improved to a perfect 10-0 this season in games decided in overtime. They are the only unbeaten team in OT this season and the Isles 10 wins in OT are the most in team history.

The win was also an important one for the Islanders (79 points), who pulled even with the Pittsburgh Penguins (79 points) in the Metropolitan Division standings. The Penguins have one game in hand, so they sit in second, while the Islanders are in third. Both teams are three points up on the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets (76 points) who scored a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

