Barzal Caps Comeback, Captures Iron Man Mask in 4-3 OT Win Over Blues

Mathew Barzal capped off the New York Islanders comeback on Tuesday night – and as a result took home the Iron Man mask as the team’s player of the game.

The Islanders rallied out of a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 OT win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with Barzal (1G, 2A) contributing on three of the team’s four goals. He picked up a secondary helper on a JG Pageau to get the Islanders on the board late in the second period and had the secondary assist on Bo Horvat’s power-play goal to tie the score.

In OT, Barzal went one-on-one with Jordan Kyrou before cutting to the middle and roofing a puck past Joel Hofer.

It marked Barzal’s seventh-career OT winner, which is fourth all-time in Islanders history, moving him past Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey, who each have six.