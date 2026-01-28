Islanders Acquire Palat, 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick from New Jersey for Tsyplakov

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils, along with a third-round pick in 2026 and sixth-round pick in 2027, in exchange for forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Palat has played the past four seasons with New Jersey, scoring 92 points (38 goals and 54 assists) in 248 games. Over his 14-year career, he’s scored 181 goals and 334 assists for 515 points and has a +133 rating in 876 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Devils. He was a member of the Lightning’s two Stanley Cup championship teams in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Frydek-Mistek, Czechia native has 103 points (51 goals and 52 assists) in 155 career Stanley Cup playoff games. In his final season with Tampa, 2021-22, he scored 21 points (11 goals and 10 assists) in 23 playoff games.

The 34-year-old forward was a seventh round selection by the Lightning (208th overall) in 2011. He played two seasons in the American Hockey League, totaling 82 points (22 goals and 60 assists) in 117 career AHL games, all with Tampa Bay’s affiliates, the Norfolk Admirals and the Syracuse Crunch. He was a member of the Admirals’ Calder Cup winning team in 2011-12. Palat played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. In his second season, he scored well over a point-per-game with 96 points (39 goals and 57 assists) in 61 games. He finished his QMJHL career with 136 points (56 goals and 80 assists) in 120 games.

Palat was selected to represent Czechia at the upcoming 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.