Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates

News, notes and quotes from New York Islanders practice

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday. 

PRACTICE LINES

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Cal Ritchie
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb 
Kyle MacLean, Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock 
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield 
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Mathew Barzal and Cal Ritchie swapped spots at Thursday's practice, with Barzal skating alongside Brayden Schenn and Ritchie getting a run on Bo Horvat's wing.



