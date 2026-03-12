Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

See below for lines

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Cal Ritchie

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean, Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Mathew Barzal and Cal Ritchie swapped spots at Thursday's practice, with Barzal skating alongside Brayden Schenn and Ritchie getting a run on Bo Horvat's wing.