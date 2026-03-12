Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.
See below for lines and check back for news, photos and interviews.
PRACTICE LINES
Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Cal Ritchie
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Kyle MacLean, Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Mathew Barzal and Cal Ritchie swapped spots at Thursday's practice, with Barzal skating alongside Brayden Schenn and Ritchie getting a run on Bo Horvat's wing.