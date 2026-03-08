Pageau Thrilled to Extend With Isles: “Long Island Feels Like Home”

On JG Pageau signing a three-year contract extension, plus reaction from teammates, Darche and Roy

By Rachel Luscher
A lot of factors weighed into JG Pageau’s decision to sign a three-year extension with the New York Islanders. His teammates, the organization and the loyal fanbase were among the top of that list.

“Long Island feels like home,” Pageau said. “For me and my family, we love everything about it. The fans here are just genuine. They're always nice to us, and that makes us want to stick around. That’s why we made the decision and wanted to re-sign with the Islanders.”

Down to the details, Pageau is a team-guy. Ever since Head Coach Patrick Roy stepped into the role in Jan. 2024, he’s appreciated Pageau for his versatility in the lineup.

“I’m very happy for him, it’s always fun to see someone rewarded in that regard,” Roy said. “He’s been playing so well for us. Ever since I’ve been here, his game has been really solid and he plays different kinds of roles.”

In addition to his on-ice accolades - he’s one of the NHL’s best penalty killers and faceoff takers - Pageau is also a steady mentor in the locker room. With 14 years of experience, he’s been an important presence for younger players to look up to, including Simon Holmstrom, who he has mentored on and off the ice.  

 “He’s a big mentor for me, he’s helped me a lot through these first couple years in the league,” Holmstrom said.  “I love hanging out with him, playing with him and [Anders] Lee. He’s a massive part of our team.”

Pageau and Holmstrom have extensive chemistry as linemates, while they’re both key pieces of the Islanders penalty kill. Pageau’s 24 shorthanded goals and 46 shorthanded points rank second in the league among active skaters since 2012-13. Pageau’s 26 shorthanded points with the Islanders are already fifth most in franchise history.

“He’s always talked to me a lot, telling me to play with confidence and to just be myself out there,” Holmstrom said. “He’s helped me out a lot, just bringing confidence to my game as well. I'm really happy to have him here for the next three years.”

A key element in Pageau’s game is his success at the dot. He ranks fifth in the NHL with a 60.3% FOW this season (min. 500 draws taken), but even above the statistics, Roy sees the center as a reliable player in huge moments of the game.

“He wins important faceoffs in key moments of the game, especially on the right side in our d-zone,” Roy said. “He plays so well on the penalty kill. I just feel like the line with him and Simon Holmstrom and Anders Lee, they’ve been so good for us.”

Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche said that centers were especially valuable around this year’s deadline - but he made the decision to keep and extend Pageau.

“It was a fairly easy negotiation,” Darche said. “We talked and I think it’s a deal that fits us going forward. You see Pageau and the way he’s played in the last few weeks, how well he’s played all year. In the playoffs every year he’s really good.”

On an emotional level, Pageau is relieved and excited to get the deal done.

“It’s stressful around the deadline, I tried to control what I could,” Pageau said. “We’re extremely happy with the result, my wife and kids, we’re happy on the Island.”

Pageau and the Islanders stand in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points, as 18 games remain in the regular season. At a point in the season where every point, every faceoff and every penalty kill has huge implications, the Islanders are excited to have Pageau contributing while he’s equally as excited to be part of the battle to make the playoffs.

“I take pride every time I wear this jersey,” Pageau said. “I love my teammates, I love the organization. I want to do my best every night. I’m extremely happy I'll get to do that again.”

