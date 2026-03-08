Pageau Thrilled to Extend With Isles: “Long Island Feels Like Home”

A lot of factors weighed into JG Pageau’s decision to sign a three-year extension with the New York Islanders. His teammates, the organization and the loyal fanbase were among the top of that list.

“Long Island feels like home,” Pageau said. “For me and my family, we love everything about it. The fans here are just genuine. They're always nice to us, and that makes us want to stick around. That’s why we made the decision and wanted to re-sign with the Islanders.”

Down to the details, Pageau is a team-guy. Ever since Head Coach Patrick Roy stepped into the role in Jan. 2024, he’s appreciated Pageau for his versatility in the lineup.

“I’m very happy for him, it’s always fun to see someone rewarded in that regard,” Roy said. “He’s been playing so well for us. Ever since I’ve been here, his game has been really solid and he plays different kinds of roles.”