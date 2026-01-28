7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

The 14-year NHL veteran brings a winning pedigree as a two-time Stanley Cup Champion

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders acquired forward Ondrej Palat, as well as two draft picks, from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Read all about the newest Islanders forward in the latest edition of 7 Facts:

HE’S A TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

He knows what it takes to win and is a playoff performer with 103 points (51G, 52A) through 155 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which includes 10 trips to the postseason.

He has 13 career playoff game-winners, which is tied for second in the NHL among active players.

CONNECTIONS TO DARCHE, DROUIN

Palat’s time with the Lightning overlapped with Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, who was the former Director of Hockey Operations in Tampa for the last three seasons of Palat’s tenure in Tampa. They were together for the back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Palat has a connection on the ice, as he was teammates with Jonathan Drouin for three seasons (2014-2017) and spent some time as linemates.

HE WAS DRAFTED IN 2011

Palat has carved out a long and successful career for himself after being selected in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft (208th overall).

He finished second for the Calder Trophy voting in 2013-14 for the NHL’s top rookie, where he recorded 23 goals and 59 points and a plus-32 rating in his rookie campaign.

Palat was in the same draft class as Scott Mayfield, who was selected 34th overall in 2011.

HE BRINGS A VETERAN PRESENCE

Palat has played 876 games over 14 seasons and has recorded 515 points (181G, 334A) over that span with a career plus-133 rating. He has played the 12th most games of an player from the 2011 Draft class.

The 34-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Lightning, compiling 423 points (143G, 280A) through 628 games for Tampa. He’s familiar with the Islanders and the Metro-NY area, as was in his fourth season with the New Jersey Devils prior to the trade.

Palat has played 248 games with the Devils racking up 92 points (38G, 54A) over that span.

Palat was an alternate captain for three seasons in Tampa (2015-17) and four seasons in New Jersey (2022-26).

CZECHIA CONNECTION

Palat is a native of Frydek-Mistek, Czechia. He joins David Rittich as the only two Czechia-born Islanders on the current roster.

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

Palat will represent Czechia in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. It marks his second career appearance in the Olympics, as he played four games in the 2014 Sochi Olympics where Czechia was eliminated by the United States.

In 2024, Palat helped Czechia win gold in the IIHF World Championships, capturing their first gold medal since 2010.

He joins Bo Horvat as Islanders representatives at the Olympic Games.

HIS NICKNAME IS PALLY

Palat goes by Pally in the locker room, as the nickname is also his social media handle.

