7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

The New York Islanders acquired forward Ondrej Palat, as well as two draft picks, from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Read all about the newest Islanders forward in the latest edition of 7 Facts:

HE’S A TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

Palat won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

He knows what it takes to win and is a playoff performer with 103 points (51G, 52A) through 155 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which includes 10 trips to the postseason.

He has 13 career playoff game-winners, which is tied for second in the NHL among active players.