Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 9, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON SETS FRANCHISE RECORD WITH BARRIE

Kashawn Aitcheson continued to etch his name in Barrie Colts history with his 27th goal of the 2025-26 campaign to set a new single-season franchise record for most goals by a defenseman.

Aitcheson, who was selected 17th overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, achieved the feat on a power-play one-timer to extend Barrie’s lead to 4-0 against the Brampton Steelheads on Wednesday.