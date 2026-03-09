Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 9, 2026

The American forward is tied for the most goals (15) and ranks third with 28 points (15G, 13A) on the team this season. He has five points (3G, 2A) in his last five outings.
Finley and Wisconsin host The Ohio State University in that Big Ten Quarterfinal game on Mar. 11.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 51GP, 27G, 37A, 64P, 79PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 51GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 20PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 39GP, 17-16-2, 3.82 GAA, .894 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 60GP, 35G, 45A, 80P, 21PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 38GP, 19G, 14A, 33P, 34PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 25GP, 14G, 14A, 28P, 8PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 17GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 25GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 14PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 8GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 37GP, 20-10-0, 1.54 GAA, .937 SV%, 7 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 40GP, 6G, 14A, 20P, 14PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 29GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 41PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 32GP, 1G, 9A, 10P, 29PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 32GP, 15G, 13A, 28P, 20PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 35GP, 13G, 15A, 28P, 32PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 20PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 30GP, 16G, 9A, 25P, 12PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 33GP, 5G, 10A, 15P, 20PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 29GP, 6G, 18A, 24P, 8PIM