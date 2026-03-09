Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice in St. Louis

Ahead of their final stop on a four-game road trip, the New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Monday morning in St. Louis before Tuesday's contest against the Blues.
See below for lines and check back later for news and notes.
PRACTICE LINES
Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn - Ondrej Palat
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Kyle MacLean, Max Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich