Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice in St. Louis

Lines and news out of Monday's practice in St. Louis

By Rachel Luscher
Ahead of their final stop on a four-game road trip, the New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Monday morning in St. Louis before Tuesday's contest against the Blues. 

See below for lines and check back later for news and notes.

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal
Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn - Ondrej Palat
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb 
Kyle MacLean, Max Shabanov 

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock 
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield 
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

