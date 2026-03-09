Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice in St. Louis

Ahead of their final stop on a four-game road trip, the New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Monday morning in St. Louis before Tuesday's contest against the Blues.

See below for lines and check back later for news and notes.

PRACTICE LINES

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal

Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn - Ondrej Palat

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean, Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich