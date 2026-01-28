Palat Brings a Winning Pedigree, Excited to Make an Impact for Isles Organization

Ondrej Palat is a new face to the New York Islanders, but a known commodity.

The veteran winger, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, has been a Metropolitan Division rival for the past four seasons with New Jersey and went head-to-head against the Islanders in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Isles know him well, from afar.

"His staple is his work ethic and his determination,” Captain Anders Lee said. “He's got the skill to back that up, but he shows up every night in all different positions and knows where to be. He's a veteran guy and knows what's needed of him within a hockey game. And that goes a long way when you're when you're in the playoffs and on a run."

On the flip side, Palat is familiar with the Islanders, and excited to begin a new chapter and join a team fighting to secure a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s exciting,” Palat said. “I’m very happy to be here, part of this group and this organization.”