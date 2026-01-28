Palat Brings a Winning Pedigree, Excited to Make an Impact for Isles Organization

Ondrej Palat is a new face to the New York Islanders, but a known commodity.

The veteran winger, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, has been a Metropolitan Division rival for the past four seasons with New Jersey and went head-to-head against the Islanders in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Isles know him well, from afar.

"His staple is his work ethic and his determination,” Captain Anders Lee said. “He's got the skill to back that up, but he shows up every night in all different positions and knows where to be. He's a veteran guy and knows what's needed of him within a hockey game. And that goes a long way when you're when you're in the playoffs and on a run."

On the flip side, Palat is familiar with the Islanders, and excited to begin a new chapter and join a team fighting to secure a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s exciting,” Palat said. “I’m very happy to be here, part of this group and this organization.”

NYI vs NYR 1/28: Palat

The 6’0,” 194 lbs. winger has played 876 games over 14 seasons and has recorded 515 points (181G, 334A) over that span with a career plus-133 rating. That experience can go a long way in the Isles locker room, making a push toward the playoffs with 30 games left in the regular season.

Palat also brings a winning pedigree with two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. His track record in the playoffs is impressive – the winger recorded 103 points (51G, 52A) through 155 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which includes 10 trips to the postseason.

Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche, who was the Director of Hockey Ops with the Lightning during their cup years, described Palat as a low maintenance guy who isn’t a vocal leader, rather he leads by example.

“He's a competitor, he's an awesome person and an awesome teammate,” Darche said. “I didn't make the trade because, oh, I love him so much because we had him in Tampa… he can help us. He’s a real pro. He’s got great leadership, he competes every game.”

Palat went to battle with the Islanders in three playoff runs, dating back to the second round of the 2016 postseason. Palat also played a key role in the Islanders-Lightning third round series in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Palat, who scored the game-winner in Game Four of the ECF in 2020 to take a 3-1 series lead, remembers the Islanders as a tough adversary.

“It was always one of the hardest playoff rounds,” Palat recalled. “This team was so close to beating Tampa and I believe they would go all the way, at least one of the years. They were always hard to play against. Great organization.”

After his days with the Lightning, Palat joined the Devils, where he was in the middle of his fourth season prior to the trade, so he’s seen the Islanders through the lens of a divisional rival.

Now he joins the team as the only Islander with Stanley Cups on his resume, as his veteran presence and knowledge of what it takes to win can greatly help the team down the stretch, as every game and point becomes more crucial.

“With Palat coming in, [he has] two Stanley Cups, which speaks volumes about what he can bring to this team,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “He’s not here to score 50 goals for us, he’s going to bring some depth.”

Palat will start his Islanders career alongside Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman on Wednesday night, with Roy citing his two-way game as a complement.

Palat’s production has dipped this season, with 10 points (4G, 6A) in 51 games, but he’s energized with a fresh start on a team contending for the playoffs.

“I would love to produce a little more than in New Jersey,” Palat said. “I’m not here to score 50 goals a season, just here to bring a two-way game that is very important in this league, play the right way. Wherever the coach puts me, I’ll do my best to help the team win.”

Darche gave Palat a fresh start with a strong belief he’ll be able to greatly impact the Isles. Darche said his decision wasn’t based on nostalgia, though he knows Palat very well through their shared three seasons in Tampa and can speak highly of his character.

“Even when things were tougher for him in New Jersey, when his minutes went down, I was watching the game and he competes,” Darche said. “Sometimes veteran guys like that, when things don’t go well, they drag their feet. Whether he’s playing 18 minutes or seven minutes, he was competing the same way. That shows me his mindset is in the right spot.”

Aside from Darche, Palat has another connection in the Islanders locker room in Jonathan Drouin, as they were teammates in Tampa from 2014-17. At the time, they were both young guys looking to make a name for themselves in the NHL.

“It’s nice to see Jo here and be with him again, he’s a great guy,” Palat said. “I’m happy I have someone here that I’m familiar with.”

Drouin reached out first and shot Palat a quick text when he heard wind of the trade, offering any help in the transition. Like the rest of the team, Drouin is excited about what Palat brings to the group.

“It’s great to see Pally again,” Drouin said. “He’s a good player, he’s a good guy off the ice. He’s a great addition for our team, he’s going to help us.”

