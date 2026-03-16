Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 16, 2026

Eklund notches four point week, Veilleux Name All-ECAC and more in this week’s prospect report

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By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EKLUND EXTENDS POINT STREAK 

Victor Eklund recorded four assists  in Djurgårdens IF’s last three Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games to tie his season-high point streak that he set from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. 

Eklund,  the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, kicked off his week with helpers on Djurgårdens IF’s first and last goals as they defeated the Vaxjo Lakers 6-4 on Mar. 10. 

Two days later he tallied his 17th assist of the season in a 3-1 Djurgårdens IF victory over Frolunda HC, and then found the scoresheet again as a primary assist on one of the  Djurgårdens IF’s two goals as they dropped 3-2 to Skellefta AIK on Mar. 14. 

Eklund ranks sixth on Djurgårdens IF with 24 points (6G, 18A) this season. He and Djurgårdens IF hit the ice to face the Malmo Redhawks in the SHL Round of 16 on Tuesday.

VEILLEUX GETS ALL-ECAC RECOGNITION 

Xavier Veilleux was named to the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Second Team for his effort with the Cornell Big Red in the 2025-26 season.

Veilleux, who was drafted in the sixth-round (179th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, was also named to the All-Ivy First Team and ECAC All-Rookie team in his inaugural NCAA season.

The 19-year-old leads all Cornell defensemen in scoring with 26 points (6G, 20A) and is tied for fourth on the team with 26 points (6G, 20A) this year.  

Veilleux and Cornell knocked off Harvard 2-1 in a best of three series for a spot in the ECAC Tournament Semifinals against Princeton University. Game one of the Semifinals is on Saturday at 7:00.

EISERMAN RECORDS THREE POINTS IN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND 

Cole Eiserman’s sophomore season came to a close in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals, as Boston University fell 5-3 to the UConn Huskies. Eiserman finished his sophomore season ranked second on the team with 28 points (18G, 10A) in 32 games this season.  

Before BU’s season ended in the quarters, Eiserman had a three-point game (2G, 1A) in a 4-1 win over the University of Vermont in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament on Wednesday.   

Eiserman, the Isles 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) t broke the icewith his menacing right circle set up on the power play, extending his goal streak to five games.

Later in the same game, the 19-year-old American forward pushed BU back in front 2-1 with the eventual game-winning goal early in the third period.

Eiserman also doubled up on power-play points following a secondary assist on Boston’s insurance goal to make it 3-1.

HOOD GETS WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE (WHL) SAVE OF THE NIGHT 

Burke Hood earned the WHL’s Save of the Night recognition after he made an outstretched right pad save in the first period of the Vancouver Giants 5-2 loss to the Victoria Royals on Mar. 13.

Hood was drafted in the sixth-round (170th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. He is 18-17-2 with a 3.77 GAA and 0.893 SV% this season.  

STATS

CHL 

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 54GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 86PIM 

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 53GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM 

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 41GP, 18-17-2, 3.77 GAA, .893 SV%, 0 SO 

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 63GP, 35G, 48A, 83P, 21PIM 

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 41GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 36PIM 

Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 27GP, 14G, 16A, 30P, 8PIM 

KHL 

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 20GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM 

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 25GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 14PIM 

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 8GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 0PIM 

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 39GP, 22-10-0, 1.48 GAA, .939 SV%, 8 SO 

SWEDEN 

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 43GP, 6G, 18A, 24P, 22PIM 

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM 

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 29GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 41PIM 

NCAA 

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 33GP, 1G, 9A, 10P, 29PIM 

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 33GP, 15G, 13A, 28P, 22PIM 

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM 

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 16A, 29P, 32PIM 

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 34GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 20PIM 

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 32GP, 18G, 10A, 28P, 14PIM 

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 35GP, 5G, 11A, 16P, 20PIM 

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 32GP, 6G, 20A, 26P, 10PIM

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