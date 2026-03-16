Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 16, 2026

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EKLUND EXTENDS POINT STREAK

Victor Eklund recorded four assists in Djurgårdens IF’s last three Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games to tie his season-high point streak that he set from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Eklund, the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, kicked off his week with helpers on Djurgårdens IF’s first and last goals as they defeated the Vaxjo Lakers 6-4 on Mar. 10.

Two days later he tallied his 17th assist of the season in a 3-1 Djurgårdens IF victory over Frolunda HC, and then found the scoresheet again as a primary assist on one of the Djurgårdens IF’s two goals as they dropped 3-2 to Skellefta AIK on Mar. 14.

Eklund ranks sixth on Djurgårdens IF with 24 points (6G, 18A) this season. He and Djurgårdens IF hit the ice to face the Malmo Redhawks in the SHL Round of 16 on Tuesday.