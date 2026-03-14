Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Bid Comes Up Short in 3-2 Loss to Kings

The New York Islanders’ two-game winning streak came to a halt on Friday night, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the LA Kings at UBS Arena.

Emil Heineman scored two goals for the Islanders, who fell behind 3-0 for the second straight game, but could not complete a second-straight comeback.

Trevor Moore, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on the rest of the way.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 of 27 shots in the loss, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 in the win.

With the loss, the Islanders (79 points) remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division, tied in points with the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (79), but the Pens hold a game in hand. The Columbus Blue Jackets (77 points) are two points back with a game in hand.