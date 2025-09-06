It was more than just an afternoon round of golf for Connor Zary.

It was a chance to celebrate a brand-new, three-year contract with the Flames, a pact that will see the 23-year-old forward earn the first big raise of his professional hockey career.

“It was a long one, but to get it finally done is a huge weight off the shoulders,” Zary said over the phone from the turn at a course in his hometown of Saskatoon. “It feels unbelievable, honestly I can’t wait to get to Calgary and get things going here. It feels good to have it in pen now, and just get things going.

“There’s nothing better than that, especially after what happened last season, and to get the opportunity to play the game I love for the Calgary Flames.”

As the last restricted free agent on Flames GM Craig Conroy’s list, Zary has had to exude some patience as the two sides hammered out a deal this summer.

As talks progressed, and the prospect of a signed deal became more clear, the former first-round pick could feel the excitement starting to build.

"I was more than ecstatic, you know, over the last week, just when you’re getting close to the finish line, to actually get it done,” he said. “To know that it was getting done, and getting close, was huge for me.”

But even in looking forward, the young Flame is eager to put last season - especially the second half - behind him. Zary went down with an injury in January, then just as the Flames were in the midst of their playoff push, he was hurt again in late March.

Just over five months on from that second setback, it’s full steam ahead, and Zary’s ready to get to work feeling even stronger than before.

“I feel great,” he exclaimed. “I’m super-excited, I’ve been training hard and going hard all summer.

“I’m looking forward to getting there.”