It was more than just an afternoon round of golf for Connor Zary.

It was a chance to celebrate a brand-new, three-year contract with the Flames, a pact that will see the 23-year-old forward earn the first big raise of his professional hockey career.

“It was a long one, but to get it finally done is a huge weight off the shoulders,” Zary said over the phone from the turn at a course in his hometown of Saskatoon. “It feels unbelievable, honestly I can’t wait to get to Calgary and get things going here. It feels good to have it in pen now, and just get things going.

“There’s nothing better than that, especially after what happened last season, and to get the opportunity to play the game I love for the Calgary Flames.”

As the last restricted free agent on Flames GM Craig Conroy’s list, Zary has had to exude some patience as the two sides hammered out a deal this summer.

As talks progressed, and the prospect of a signed deal became more clear, the former first-round pick could feel the excitement starting to build.

"I was more than ecstatic, you know, over the last week, just when you’re getting close to the finish line, to actually get it done,” he said. “To know that it was getting done, and getting close, was huge for me.”

But even in looking forward, the young Flame is eager to put last season - especially the second half - behind him. Zary went down with an injury in January, then just as the Flames were in the midst of their playoff push, he was hurt again in late March.

Just over five months on from that second setback, it’s full steam ahead, and Zary’s ready to get to work feeling even stronger than before.

“I feel great,” he exclaimed. “I’m super-excited, I’ve been training hard and going hard all summer.

“I’m looking forward to getting there.”

"He's so smart, he's so good with the puck"

Calgary’s main camp is set to start in just under two weeks’ time, but Zary says he plans on making his way back to the Stampede City this weekend, with an eye on getting settled once again ahead of the campaign.

A 34-point man in his rookie NHL season, Zary had 13 goals and 27 points to show for his 54 contests in 2024-25. But what’s most promising perhaps, are the moments of brilliance, of scintillating skill that he’s displayed since making the jump from the Calgary Wranglers in November of 2023.

Now four full years into his pro career, he's comfortable too, playing at any forward position.

That's pretty appealing to Flames GM Craig Conroy, who is eager to see what kind of traction Zary can make in the face-off circle when the group returns to action later this month.

He can play anywhere, that’s one good thing," Conroy told Flames TV's Brendan Parker Friday afternoon. "The one thing even from training camp - whether he’s on the wing or he’s not - we really want him to take face-offs, because it’s such an important thing. Even if he’s on the wing, there’s times where your centre’s getting kicked out anyways, and if he starts winning draws, we can move him in.

"To have that flexibility gives the coach another something in his back pocket, because he can play both positions."

Another tool in the toolkit, another step forward that Zary can take this season.

And as an integral part of the Flames returning core, Zary - like his teammates - is keen on seeing how far he can take his talents this winter.

“You’ve got that group of guys that you’re familiar with, and everyone’s really excited,” he said. “We know how close we were last year, and I think with that same group of guys, and that camaraderie we have in the locker-room is huge.

“We all know what it takes, and we all know what we need to do as a group to take the next step. I think that’s really exciting for us.”

