'Confident In Your Abilities"

If there’s any downside to scoring an absolute highlight-of-the-night, game-winning goal that becomes the talk of the hockey world is the fact that your phone will blow up.
Big time.
Creates a lot of extra work for a guy.
“I got quite a few,” recalled Connor Zary with a wide grin, of the texts and emails that flooded in after his spectacular OT tally against the Vancouver Canucks back on Oct. 9 when the Flames opened the season with a thrilling victory. “It took me a bit to respond to them all, but it's always good to have people supporting you, and even just seeing texts from someone that maybe you don't text all the time, but to say that they're proud of you, it's always awesome.”