'Confident In Your Abilities"

So awesome, that a fella could get used to it.

So, then, it should come as no surprise that Zary has continued to create magic following that night, helping the Flames start the season a perfect 4-0.

Forget about a sophomore slump, the young forward has stepped his game up another notch, sitting third in team scoring with two goals and five points and showing himself to be an offensive threat every shift he's on the ice.

His poise and play has given the coaching staff plenty of confidence in his game, so much so that he logged 17:06 in Calgary’s recent 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

He trailed only Jonathan Huberdeau (18:48) and Mikael Backlund (18:45) among forwards.

And he almost added another jawdropping marker, showing off his speed and deft hands by flying up the ice and walking around Chicago captain Nick Foligno and then toe-dragging defenceman Connor Murphy but Petr Mrazek was able to make a stop on his in-tight shot.