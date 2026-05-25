World Championship Recap - 25.05.26

United States 7, Hungary 3

Coronato helped the Americans pick up a crucial three points in the Group A standings with a 7-3 win over Hungary. With the victory, the U.S. sits one point shy of the playoff places - the top four teams in each group advance to Thursday's quarter-final round - and the Americans can advance with a win Tuesday versus Austria.

Late in period one, Coronato helped his side build on its 1-0 lead by helping set up the first of two Matthew Tkachuk tallies on the day.