Matt Coronato finished with an assist as the United States took home a must-win affair over Hungary Monday morning, as the 2026 IIHF World Championship continued in Switzerland.
World Championship Recap - 25.05.26
Coronato notches helper in U.S. win over Hungary
United States 7, Hungary 3
Coronato helped the Americans pick up a crucial three points in the Group A standings with a 7-3 win over Hungary. With the victory, the U.S. sits one point shy of the playoff places - the top four teams in each group advance to Thursday's quarter-final round - and the Americans can advance with a win Tuesday versus Austria.
Late in period one, Coronato helped his side build on its 1-0 lead by helping set up the first of two Matthew Tkachuk tallies on the day.
Ryan Leonard also had a pair of goals for the Americans, while Tommy Novak finished the contest with five assists.
Joseph Woll picked up the decision in goal with 14 saves. Flames netminder Devin Cooley did not dress, as Drew Commesso served as the backup Monday.
The final day of round-robin action at the World Championship is set for Tuesday, and it features a full slate of Flames-related action.
First, Coronato and the U.S. face Austria at 8:20 a.m. MT, while Martin Pospisil's Slovakia side take on Sweden.
Then, at 12:20 p.m. MT, Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada battle with Czechia, and Olli Määttä's Finnish squad squares off against Switzerland.