World Championship Recap - 21.05.26

Latvia 1, Finland 7

Määttä and the Finns cruised past Latvia 7-1 to keep their perfect record intact through four Group A contests.

Finland scored seven unanswered goals after surrendering the ice-breaker early in the first period, with Henri Jokiharju's tally at 10:19 of the opening frame standing up as the game-winner. In all, seven different skaters lit the lamp for the Finns including Florida's Anton Lundell and Vancouver's Aatu Raty, both of whom tallied in the third period.

The Flames defenceman finished +2 on the evening, while also logging the second-most ice-time (18:28) of any Finnish blueliner.

Finland sits second in Group A despite holding a maximum 12 points from their four contests; they're three points behind the host Swiss, who improved to 5-0-0-0 Thursday evening.