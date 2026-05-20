World Championship Recap - 20.05.26

Coronato, Cooley help U.S. knock off Germany

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Matt Coronato scored in the shootout, while Devin Cooley stopped five of six shots in the skill session to help the United States earn their second victory at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

Washington Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard scored the decider in the sixth round of the shootout, securing a 4-3 comeback win for the Americans over Germany in Wednesday's lone World Championship game with Flames flavour.

United States 4, Germany 3 (SO)

The U.S. needed a third-period comeback, and they got one to end the day in fourth place in Group A.

Red Wings star Moritz Seider opened the scoring for the Germans just a minute into the opening frame, but the two teams hit the intermission on level terms after an Ike Howard equalizer.

After Max Sasson and Frederik Tiffels exchanged middle stanza markers, former Canucks forward Marc Michaelis put Germany up 3-2 with his first goal of the tournament at 12:42.

From then on, Cooley shut the door. His 31-save effort was punctuated by 14 third-period stops, allowing Pittsburgh's Tommy Novak to force extra time with just under six minutes to play.

The Flames netminder made some highlight-reel stops, too, his second-period lunging stop on a high-danger one-timer was bested only by the kick save he made off Michaelis in overtime. The Californian puck-stopper has been the goalie of record in both U.S. victories at this year's Worlds.

In the shootout, Coronato stepped up with the game on his stick in round five, but he coolly ripped a snapshot home from the left circle to keep American hopes alive. He finished the game with three shots on goal, while also going 11 of 20 in the face-off dot over his 18:58 of work.

Thursday's action at the World Championship includes a trio of games bearing significance to Flames fans. Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada square off against Norway at 8:20 a.m. MT, while Olli Määttä's Finland side faces Latvia at the same time.

Martin Pospisil and Slovakia take on Denmark at 12:20 p.m. MT.

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