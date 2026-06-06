Combine Notebook - 06.06.26

Björck Debut

Centreman Viggo Björck (pictured above) has had quite the spring, and that's after he put up 20 points in nine games to help Djurgardens win the Swedish U20 title for the second year running.

His rookie pro season - with the Stockholm outfit's SHL side - netted six goals and 15 points, before the 2026 NHL Draft's No. 4-ranked International Skater became the youngest player ever to represent Sweden at the IIHF World Championship.

And he excelled on the world stage, recording six points in nine games for the Swedes alongside fellow draft prospect Ivar Stenberg.

"You always want to be on the ice, trying to help your team," said Björck. "Just being there is a privilege.

"It’s a huge thing for me, but obviously super-cool to be able to play as well."

Also super-cool, a chance encounter with Canadian hockey royalty off the ice, that led to a special gift for Björck and his family.

"Of course a cool moment," Björck said of his meeting with Sidney Crosby. "I promised my brother before that I would ask for a stick if I got the chance."

And yes, he got a stick, and it's safely on the way back to the family home in Sweden.

But Björck was pretty affable when asked by the media throng about some of his countrymen - notably Stenberg - but the 5-foot-9 pivot shared his thoughts on Djurgardens teammate Theo Stockselius, too.

"Big guy, super-skilled and always has been that (way)," Björck told Flames TV of Stockselius, who signed his entry-level contract with Calgary in May after being selected in the second round of last year's draft.

"I’ve known him for quite a while. A super-skilled, smart player, does a lot of the right things out there."