World Championship Recap - 31.05.26

Canada 2, Norway 3 (OT)

Whitecloud and Canada were able to claw back from a 2-0 deficit but ultimately fell to Norway in extra time, finishing fourth in the tournament.

Norway opened the scoring at 6:44, with Emilio Pettersen, a former Flames draft pick who is now with Djurgårdens IF in the SHL, stealing the puck from Canadian netminder Jet Greaves and putting home his first goal of the tournament with a wraparound tally.

Stian Solberg made it a 2-0 affair in the second period, with his wrist shot deflecting past Greaves at 12:29.

Canada's Robert Thomas was able to score twice late in the third period, with beating Norway goaltender Henrik Haukeland high at 18:44 and then again at 19:52 when he was able to smack home a rebound in the crease.

Noah Steen played the hero in overtime, going in on a two-on-one with Sander Hurrod and putting a wrist shot past Greaves glove side at 3:32.

The win marked Norway's first medal in IIHF history in any top-division tournament.

Whitecloud put in 15:02 of work on Sunday, finishing the game with one shot on net. In 10 games at the tournament, he had one point and 10 shots while being paired with Darnell Nurse.