World Championship Recap - 24.05.26

Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada clinched first place in Group B at the 2026 IIHF World Championship thanks to a 5-1 win over Slovakia, while Olli Määttä and Finland picked up their sixth win at the tournament after a 5-2 victory over Austria.

Canada 5, Slovakia 1

A big third period push saw Canada pick up a 5-1 win over Slovakia, clinching first place in Group B Sunday afternoon in Switzerland.

Dylan Cozens opened up the scoring for Canada at 14:28 of the opening period with Kristian Pospisil answering back for Slovakia in the second frame with the two sides even after a tight-checking 40 minutes. The final 20 minutes of regulation is when Canada took over the game, receiving goals from Gabe Vilardi, John Tavares, Ryan O'Reilly and Macklin Celebrini to secure the victory.

Whitecloud was -1 in 18:23 of ice-time, while Martin Pospisil went 10/17 in the faceoff dot and a -1 in 15:36 of action for Slovakia.

Finland 5, Austria 2

Finland saw five different skaters find the back of the net en-route to their sixth win of the tournament, picking up a 5-2 decision over Austria. Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and an assist to lead the Finnish attack with Mikael Granlund, Saku Maenalanen, Sakari Manninen, and Patrik Puistola adding the other markers.

Määttä ended a -1 on the afternoon, with two shots on goal in 18:45 minutes of ice time.