Say What - 'It's A Blast'

What was said as the Flames prepare for their upcoming two-game road trip

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Weegar on bringing his Dad on the upcoming road trip:

"It’s a first time for me, I’ve never done it. I think my Dad’s been looking forward to this for my whole career. It’s definitely unique, it’s a blast, this trip’s for them, it’s not necessarily for us. For them to come in the rink and see how we prepare ourselves, how the coaches prepare us before games, just to get a look in the locker room and stuff like that, it’s a pretty cool experience."

On playing seven games in seven different buildings to start 2024:

"It almost just feels like we’re picking up our Dads and going back out (on the road) again. It’s kind of just staying in the moment, taking one game at a time, I know the Dads are here and stuff but we actually have to focus on these two big games against two tough teams. Arizona’s playing really good hockey right now and so is Vegas, so we’ve got to prepare ourselves for a big couple of games."

"We've shown compete and effort all year long"

Huska on the Dads Trip to Arizona and Vegas:

"I love it, I think it’s one of the trips the players look forward to, and we haven’t had one of these since COVID, so this is going to be a good time for the players and their Dads. When we’ve done these in the past, the team does a really good job of organizing some different events for the guys, most important thing is the games, of course. I always feel like when the Dads are on the trip, there’s a little more energy around because you never want to let your Dad down."

On Kuznetsov's ability to stay level during his NHL debut:

"You want to have a little bit of composure and the ability, almost like water off a duck’s back, if something happens or it goes wrong on the ice. A lot of times, you might not be able to control a situation like that, so you move on from it and he did a good job."

"One of the trips that the players look forward to"

