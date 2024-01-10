Say What - 'It's A Blast'

Weegar on bringing his Dad on the upcoming road trip:

"It’s a first time for me, I’ve never done it. I think my Dad’s been looking forward to this for my whole career. It’s definitely unique, it’s a blast, this trip’s for them, it’s not necessarily for us. For them to come in the rink and see how we prepare ourselves, how the coaches prepare us before games, just to get a look in the locker room and stuff like that, it’s a pretty cool experience."

On playing seven games in seven different buildings to start 2024:

"It almost just feels like we’re picking up our Dads and going back out (on the road) again. It’s kind of just staying in the moment, taking one game at a time, I know the Dads are here and stuff but we actually have to focus on these two big games against two tough teams. Arizona’s playing really good hockey right now and so is Vegas, so we’ve got to prepare ourselves for a big couple of games."