Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada rounded out their round-robin atop Group B with a win over Czechia, while Matt Coronato, Devin Cooley and the U.S.A. booked their quarter-final berth as part of a busy Tuesday at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.
World Championship Recap - 26.05.26
Canada, USA quarterfinal on tap ... Määttä, Finland to face Czechs
Czechia 2, Canada 3
The Canadians knew their quarter-final fate before hitting the ice against the Czechs, but that didn't stop them from securing top spot in Group B thanks to a comeback win Tuesday. Macklin Celebrini scored twice, and John Tavares' third-period marker stood up as the winner as the Canadians erased an early two-goal deficit to claim all three points.
United States 4, Austria 1
The Americans needed a regulation win to advance, and they got one in the form of a 4-1 triumph over Austria.
Coronato finished the contest with one helper, collecting a primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's powerplay goal in the second period.
In goal, Cooley was solid, turning away 25 of the 26 shots he faced including this first-period breakaway attempt from Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer.
The Flames netminder has been the goalie of record in three of the Americans' four victories at the tournament.
The U.S. finished the preliminary round in fourth place in Group A, and they'll face Canada Thursday in the quarter-final round.
Switzerland 4, Finland 2
The Finns suffered their first defeat of the tournament Tuesday but in doing so, they avoided a quarter-final matchup against their archrivals from Sweden. Switzerland scored two late third-period goals to secure a 4-2 win, clinching top spot in Group A in the process.
Määttä and Finland finished the preliminary round in second spot in Group A; they'll face Czechia in the quarter-final round.
Sweden 4, Slovakia 2
Slovakia's tournament drew to a close Tuesday morning following a 4-2 setback to Sweden.
Pospisil finished the event with a goal and four points, two back of team leaders Martin Chromiak and Marek Hrivik.
The 16-team field has been pared down to eight, with further reductions to come Thursday in the quarter-final round.
Whitecloud, Huska and Team Canada will face Cooley, Coronato and the U.S.A. in one matchup of note to Flames fans, while the Czechs form the lone obstacle between Määttä's Finnish side and the semi-final round.