World Championship Recap - 26.05.26

United States 4, Austria 1

The Americans needed a regulation win to advance, and they got one in the form of a 4-1 triumph over Austria.

Coronato finished the contest with one helper, collecting a primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's powerplay goal in the second period.

In goal, Cooley was solid, turning away 25 of the 26 shots he faced including this first-period breakaway attempt from Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer.