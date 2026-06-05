Combine Notebook - 05.06.26

That's A Wrap!

Flames management had a busy week, meeting with around 70 of the 90 players present at the Combine.

And given the club's Draft capital, it's easy to understand why. Calgary holds 11 selections in the upcoming Draft, which will also be held here in Buffalo June 26-27, the most they've held in a single year since 2002. The Flames made 12 picks that year in Toronto (forward Eric Nystrom was their first selection at No. 10) in a Draft that occurred a full five-and-a-half years before this year's top-ranked North American skater - Penn State winger Gavin McKenna - was born.

There's optimism abound, in particular at the possibility of selecting an impact player at No. 6 in 21 days' time.

But for GM Craig Conroy, the possibilities are endless, too.

"The one thing about this Draft, is I’m not sure there’s a consensus way this is going to go," Conroy told Flames TV earlier this week. "We don’t know who is going to be available at No. 6, but we know it’s going to be a good player, because we know the players we like.

"It’s going to make the Draft exciting."

And given that, realistically, Calgary could end up with 10% or more of the players on hand at the Combine as part of their 2026 Draft class, Conroy figures the week's work could help pay dividends as his group goes over their list in pen over the coming weeks.

"With all the picks we have, in your mind you’re like ‘These could be the guys you’re going to have on your team moving forward,’" explained Conroy. "The kids are so good, they just come in, they’re pretty genuine with what they say, it seems like they’re getting less rehearsed as I’ve been here. They really are honest with their answers.

"These are people that we have a chance to have, and to be part of our organization. It’s pretty exciting to know the opportunity we have to draft (many) of these players."