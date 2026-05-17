World Championship Recap - 17.05.26

Later on in the period, Martin collected his second point of the game after he set up Oliver Okuliar to give Slovakia their fourth goal.

Martin, who put in 15:05 of work on Sunday, now has three points in two games.

Marek Hrivik, who spent a single season in the Flames organization in 2017-18, opened the scoring in the first period and Villiam Kmec added the Slovak's second tally in the middle frame.

Italy's Gabriel Nitz scored his country's lone goal in the third period.