A trio of Flames were in action on Sunday at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship, with Martin Pospisil helping Slovakia pick up their second win and Devin Cooley and Matt Coronato pushing the U.S. to their first victory at the tournament.
World Championship Recap - 17.05.26
Pospisil picks up two points in Slovakian victory ... Cooley collects win tournament debut
Italy 1, Slovakia 4
In their second win in 24 hours, it was the Pospisil brothers once again coming up big for their country.
Big brother Kristian scored his second goal of the tournament just 30 seconds into the final frame, with the younger Pospisil picking up the primary assist.
Later on in the period, Martin collected his second point of the game after he set up Oliver Okuliar to give Slovakia their fourth goal.
Martin, who put in 15:05 of work on Sunday, now has three points in two games.
Marek Hrivik, who spent a single season in the Flames organization in 2017-18, opened the scoring in the first period and Villiam Kmec added the Slovak's second tally in the middle frame.
Italy's Gabriel Nitz scored his country's lone goal in the third period.
Great Britain 1, USA 5
Cooley made his tournament debut on Sunday, stopped 19 of the 20 British shots he faced in the victory. The Worlds mark the netminder's first time representing his country on the international stage.
The U.S. opened the scoring in the first period, with Paul Cotter beating Great Britain's Ben Bowns, who faced 40 shots on Sunday.
Nathanael Halbert drew the Brits even at 8:39 of the second period but Isaac Howard was able to get the U.S. back in the lead late in the frame.
Mathieu Olivier, Declan Carlile, and Howard found the back of the net in the final period.
Matt Coronato logged 15:17 in the win, putting four shots on net.
The Flames have four players in action on Monday, with both games being played at 8:20 a.m. MT.
Olli Määttä and Finland will square off against Cooley, Coronato, and the U.S. while Zach Whitecloud and Canada are set to take on Denmark.
Both Finland and Canada are 2-0 while the Americans are 1-1 through their opening pair of games.