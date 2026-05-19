World Championship Recap - 19.05.26

Martin Pospisil was the lone Flames skater in action at Day Five at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship, with Slovakia collecting their third win of the tournament.

Slovakia 5, Slovenia 4

Talk about excitement!

It was a back-and-forth affair between Slovakia and Slovenia with the teams battling beyond 60 minutes to decide a winner.

The opening frame saw Slovakia jump out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 with goals from Adam Liska and Martin Chromiak, with Slovenia's Ken Ograjensek getting one back for his country.

Rok Ticar would tie the game up early in the second stanza but quick goals from Filip Mesar and Martin Fasko-Rudas would give Slovakia a 4-2 lead. With time winding down in the middle frame, Jan Drozg would strike on the power play to bring Slovenia within one to set up a frantic finish.

Slovakia attempted to hang on to the one-goal lead but Slovenia pushed throughout the third and were finally rewarded for their efforts as Ticar would score his second of the game with 29 seconds left in regulation.

Overtime solved nothing and it was off to a shootout where Slovakia were finally able to get the win thanks to goals in the skills competition from Oliver Okuliar, Kristian Pospisil and Mesar.

Martin Pospisil ended the contest with 17:51 minutes of ice time, registering two shots and went 10/15 in the faceoff dot.

With the victory Slovakia remain undefeated at the tournament through three games and sit second in Group B with eight points, one back of Canada for first.