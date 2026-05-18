World Championship Recap - 18.05.26

A powerplay goal from Ryan Leonard early in the third period gave the USA some life but Finland was able to regain a four-goal cushion when Anton Lundell was able to beat Cooley a few minutes later.

Along with his pair of helpers, Määttä was a plus-two in his 20:19 of work.

Coronato, who was named the USA's player of the game, ended the day with a goal and two shots in his 15:21 of ice time while Cooley made 17 stops on 18 shots in his 38:03 of action.

Finland is now first in Group A with a 3-0 record and nine points. They have outscored their opponents 13:4 thus far.

The USA is 1-2 through their opening trio of games, sitting fifth with 3 points in Group A. Cooley was in net for the Americans' lone victory, stopping 19 of 20 shots in their 5-1 win over Great Britain on Sunday.