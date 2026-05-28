World Championship Recap - 28.05.26

Canada 4, United States 0

Whitecloud collected his first point of the tournament, earning an assist on Connor Brown's empty-netter as Canada punched its ticket to the semi-final with a 4-0 shutout win over the United States.

The Flames defender earned the primary helper on the first of Canada's two empty-net markers, while Macklin Celebrini and Calgarian Dylan Holloway scored in the first and second period, respectively, to stake the Canadians to a lead they would not relinquish.

Whitecloud also collected two penalty minutes in the game.