Flames Sign Kirill Zarubin

The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of goaltender Kirill Zarubin to a three-year entry-level contact.

Zarubin, a native of Penza, RUS, spent the 2025-26 season with AKM Tula of the MHL, while also appearing in a single game with the VHL’s AKM Tula Region.

In MHL play, the 20-year-old appeared in 48 games, posting a 2.17 goals-against average, a .930 save-percentage and three shutouts while earning a 26-13-3 record. He also backstopped AKM Tula in six playoff games, registering a 1.59 goals-against average and a .944 save-percentage. In his lone VHL contest with AKM Tula Region, Zarubin turned aside 40 of the 41 shots.

He was Calgary’s third-round selection (84th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $1,007,500

KIRILL ZARUBIN – GOALTENDER

BORN: Penza, RUS DATE: September 20, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 207 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 3rd round (84th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft