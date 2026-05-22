Flames Sign Kirill Zarubin

Goaltender drafted in third round of 2024 NHL Draft

zarubin web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of goaltender Kirill Zarubin to a three-year entry-level contact.

Zarubin, a native of Penza, RUS, spent the 2025-26 season with AKM Tula of the MHL, while also appearing in a single game with the VHL’s AKM Tula Region.

In MHL play, the 20-year-old appeared in 48 games, posting a 2.17 goals-against average, a .930 save-percentage and three shutouts while earning a 26-13-3 record. He also backstopped AKM Tula in six playoff games, registering a 1.59 goals-against average and a .944 save-percentage. In his lone VHL contest with AKM Tula Region, Zarubin turned aside 40 of the 41 shots.

He was Calgary’s third-round selection (84th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $1,007,500

KIRILL ZARUBIN – GOALTENDER

BORN: Penza, RUS     DATE: September 20, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’3”                WEIGHT: 207 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 3rd round (84th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft

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