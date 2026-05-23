World Championship Recap - 23.05.26

USA 2, Latvia 4

Cooley, Coronato, and the Americans fell to the Latvians in the early-day match-up, dropping them to 2-3 in the tournament.

The U.S, heavily outshot Latvia in the loss, but netminder Kristers Gudlevskis was terrific for his country with 45 saves on the 47 shots he faced.

Cooley was in net for the U.S., making 18 saves and posting a .900 save percentage in his 58:39 of work. Through four appearances at the tournament, he's registered a 1.89 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Coronato put in 19:18 of work on Saturday, centering Matthew Tkachuk and Tommy Novak on the top line. He had five shots on goal in the loss, bringing him up to 16 shots through five games. He has one goal at the tournament.

Haralds Egle kicked off the scoring in the first period, beating Cooley with a high shot at 8:47. Tkachuk would even things up in the second period with a powerplay marker, his first at the tournament.

In the third period, Deniss Smirnovs made it a 2-1 game at 6:06 and Sandis Vilmanis gave Latvia a 3-1 lead with an empty-netter at 18:58 but the U.S. was able to get back within one shortly after.

Mathieu Olivier scored at 19:09 but another empty-netter from Vilmanis iced the win for Latvia.

Cooley, Coronato, and the USA have two more games in the preliminary round, facing off against Hungary on Saturday and Austria on Monday.