World Championship Recap - 22.05.26

Canada 3, Slovenia 1

Lethbridge product Emmitt Finnie had a goal and an assist in Canada's 3-1 win over Slovenia Friday. Denton Mateychuk and Dylan Cozens had the other Canadian goals, while Mateychuk's Columbus teammate, Jet Greaves, stopped 13 shots to record the victory between the pipes.

Whitecloud finished -1 on the afternoon, earning 16:45 of ice-time.