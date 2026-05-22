Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada took sole possession of top spot in Group B with a 3-1 win over Slovenia, while Olli Määttä and Finland scored a 4-0 victory over Great Britain Friday at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.
World Championship Recap - 22.05.26
Whitecloud, Määttä both victorious Friday
Canada 3, Slovenia 1
Lethbridge product Emmitt Finnie had a goal and an assist in Canada's 3-1 win over Slovenia Friday. Denton Mateychuk and Dylan Cozens had the other Canadian goals, while Mateychuk's Columbus teammate, Jet Greaves, stopped 13 shots to record the victory between the pipes.
Whitecloud finished -1 on the afternoon, earning 16:45 of ice-time.
Finland 4, Great Britain 0
Ville Heinola scored a pair of goals in Finland's 4-0 shutout victory over Great Britain. But the story of the contest was Great Britain's goaltender Mat Robson, the one-time Penticton Vees puck-stopper turning aside 43 of the 47 shots he faced in the game.
Määttä helped hold his opponents to only nine shots on goal over the 60 minutes of play, as the Finns rejoined the Swiss atop Group A with matching 5-0-0-0 records.
Of the half-dozen games on Saturday's World Championship slate, only two have Flames flavour.
First, Matt Coronato, Devin Cooley and the United States take on Latvia at 4:20 a.m. MT before Martin Pospisil and Slovakia square off with Czechia at 8:20 a.m. MT.