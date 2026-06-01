2026 NHL Combine Begins In Buffalo

BUFFALO — The top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft are at KeyBank Center this week for the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, and CalgaryFlames.com is on-site, too!

The 2026 NHL Scouting Combine takes place over the next six days, with 90 of the top-ranked draft-eligible players set to participate in interviews with teams, medicals and fitness testing at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, in advance of the 2026 NHL Draft - also here in Buffalo - June 26-27.

Penn State forward Gavin McKenna arrives at the Combine as the top-ranked North American skater, while Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg (Frolunda) is the top-ranked International skater. Also among the attendees are Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defenceman Chase Reid, Prince George Cougars blueliner Carson Carels and North Dakota rearguard Keaton Verhoeff, ranked Nos. 2, 3 and 4 among North American skaters, respectively.

The Calgary Hitmen are represented by a pair of skaters at this year's Combine, too. Defenceman Ben MacBeath is the No. 22 North American skater per NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, while forward Landon Amrhein slots in at No. 81.

"The NHL Combine is a rite of passage on a player's path to the NHL and is an event that NHL clubs and prospects look forward to participating in," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr told *NHL.com*. "The NHL Combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it's a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game."

The Flames hold two first-round selections in the 2026 NHL Draft. Calgary will pick at No. 6, and the club also holds the Vegas Golden Knights' first-round pick, with that particular selection to be finalized in the Draft order following the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Stay tuned to CalgaryFlames.com, as well as the team’s social channels all week long for exclusive interviews and prospect features direct from the Combine!