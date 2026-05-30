World Championship Recap - 30.05.26

Määttä to play for gold ... Whitecloud, Canada to face Norway for bronze

260530_Maatta
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Olli Määttä will play for a gold medal Sunday, when the 2026 IIHF World Championship concludes in Switzerland.

Määttä's Finnish side will chase its third gold medal since 2019 against the host Swiss after defeating Zach Whitecloud, Ryan Huska and Team Canada 4-2 Saturday in the semi-final round.

Canada 2, Finland 4

The Finns rallied from an early deficit with three second-period markers to book their ticket in the gold medal match.

After fallling behind early, the Canadians took a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to goals from St. Louis Blues teammates Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas.

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov tied the contest at 2-2 in the first minute of the second period, then Buffalo's Konsta Helenius and Vancouver's Aatu Raty put the Finns ahead with goals 82 seconds apart at the midway mark of period two.

Justus Annunen made 28 saves to earn the win in goal for Finland, while Jet Greaves turned away 17 of the 21 shots he faced.

Määttä finished the contest +2 and will head into the gold-medal game with two assists and a +5 rating across his nine appearances at this year's Worlds. The 31-year-old is guaranteed his second World Championship medal after winning silver in 2021.

Whitecloud, meanwhile, was -1 on the day for the Canadians. He'll chase his second career World Championships medal - after previously claiming a silver in 2022 - in Sunday's bronze medal match.

260530_Maatta-celly

The final two games of this year's World Championship will each feature Flames flavour Sunday.

Whitecloud, Huska and Canada face Norway for bronze at 7:30 a.m. MT, while Määttä and Finland take on Switzerland in the gold-medal finale at 12:20 p.m. MT.

News Feed

World Championship Recap - 28.05.26

World Championship Recap - 26.05.26

World Championship Recap - 25.05.26

World Championship Recap - 24.05.26

World Championship Recap - 23.05.26

World Championship Recap - 22.05.26

Flames Sign Kirill Zarubin

World Championship Recap - 21.05.26

World Championship Recap - 20.05.26

World Championship Recap - 19.05.26

World Championship Recap - 18.05.26

World Championship Recap - 17.05.26

World Championship Recap - 16.05.26

World Championship Recap - 15.05.26

Flames Pair Added to World Championship Rosters

Flames To Select At No. 6 In NHL Draft

'Cannot Believe It's Real'

Flames Sign Theo Stockselius