World Championship Recap - 30.05.26

Canada 2, Finland 4

The Finns rallied from an early deficit with three second-period markers to book their ticket in the gold medal match.

After fallling behind early, the Canadians took a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to goals from St. Louis Blues teammates Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas.

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov tied the contest at 2-2 in the first minute of the second period, then Buffalo's Konsta Helenius and Vancouver's Aatu Raty put the Finns ahead with goals 82 seconds apart at the midway mark of period two.

Justus Annunen made 28 saves to earn the win in goal for Finland, while Jet Greaves turned away 17 of the 21 shots he faced.

Määttä finished the contest +2 and will head into the gold-medal game with two assists and a +5 rating across his nine appearances at this year's Worlds. The 31-year-old is guaranteed his second World Championship medal after winning silver in 2021.

Whitecloud, meanwhile, was -1 on the day for the Canadians. He'll chase his second career World Championships medal - after previously claiming a silver in 2022 - in Sunday's bronze medal match.