Flames Fall in Ottawa

Dustin Wolf did everything that was asked of him.

He gave his group a lift.

And most importantly… A chance.

On a night when the offence didn’t come easy, the star-studded up-and-comer – making only his second career start after being recalled on Thursday – made 34 saves and kept the game within reach.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Flames dropped a 4-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Blake Coleman scored Calgary’s lone marker, as a three-game point streak (2-0-1) came to an end.

“I really thought the first two periods we played pretty well, honestly," Coleman said. "It was a pretty back-and-forth game and our line - I felt like - we could have had two or three in the first period. I had some missed opportunities I wish I could have back. But with that said, it was 2-1 going into the third and everybody still felt really good about our game. Just some lapses that really hurt us there and unfortunately, we weren't able to claw back into this one. Obviously, you don't want to be chasing games all the time, but up until that point, we still felt pretty good about our game."

For Wolf, he arrived exactly as advertised. Calm. Composed. And after a 5-1-0 start with the Calgary Wranglers, ready for the opportunity in front of him.

His list of personal accolades runs long. As the heir to Carter Hart with the Everett Silvertips, Wolf was named the 2020 CHL Goaltender of the year, the WHL’s top ‘tender the following season, winner of a 2021 World Junior gold medal, and was named the AHL’s Most Outstanding Goalie in his rookie campaign.

This past year, he backstopped the Wranglers to their first-ever Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the league’s top club – doing so, while earning every possible honour for regular-season performance, including the prestigious Les Cunningham Award as the American League’s MVP.

While the 22-year-old made his NHL debut late last year, there was nothing on the line for the Flames that day.

On Saturday?

It was, as Mikael Backlund described earlier that morning, the “real thing.”

And that’s what Wolf has been training for this whole time.