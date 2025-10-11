Welcome To The C of Red!

New this season, fans young and old attending their first ever Flames game at the Scotiabank Saddledome have an opportunity to commemorate this milestone.

The 'My 1st Game' booth will be located behind Section 213 on the main concourse during every Flames home game.

Fans can head to the booth and receive a first-game sticker that they can personalize with their name and receive a special paper certificate.

They can also take their picture at the booth in front of a Calgary Flames branded back drop.