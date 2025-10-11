Welcome To The C of Red!

Fans attending first Flames game can commemorate milestone

firstgame
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

New this season, fans young and old attending their first ever Flames game at the Scotiabank Saddledome have an opportunity to commemorate this milestone.

The 'My 1st Game' booth will be located behind Section 213 on the main concourse during every Flames home game.

Fans can head to the booth and receive a first-game sticker that they can personalize with their name and receive a special paper certificate.

They can also take their picture at the booth in front of a Calgary Flames branded back drop.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Flames Foundation Distributes Over $2.2 Million To Kick Off Season 

Flames Settle For Road Split

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Game Day Notebook - 09.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

Comeback Kads!

'Feel Different For Sure'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

'Be The Hardest-Working Guy'

Flames Announce Opening Night Roster

'Exciting To Be Here'

Suncor Named Official Away-Game Jersey Sponsor of Calgary Flames

Flames Drop Shootout Decision To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Jets