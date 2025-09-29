Training Camp Notebook - 29.09.25

Wolf with second start of preseason ... Kerins getting long look ... Honzek eyed on special teams

wolfieuse
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames held a quick morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome ahead of this evening’s contest in Seattle.

Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. MT, with a live stream available on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is only available within the Flames viewing region.

But before game time, get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!

CLICK HERE FOR THE PROJECTED LINEUP

"Opportunity for people to try to prove themselves"

Awooooooooo!

Dustin Wolf will make his second start of the preseason, just down the road from where he tended the twine for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

Wolf, the reigning Calder Trophy finalist, made 11 saves over 40 minutes of work this past Tuesday at the ‘Dome, helping the Flames score a 4-1 win over the Kraken.

He’ll be backed up this evening by Owen Say.

Hear Him Ror

Rory Kerins had a goal and an assist during the last meeting between these two sides and tonight, he’ll take part in his team-leading fifth game of the preseason.

After not dressing for an exhibition matchup last fall, Kerins is getting a long look this autumn.

And he’s performing, too, with a goal and three helpers to this point in his recent run of games.

“It's kind of my first time experiencing all these things, so it's it's pretty cool for myself,” he said Monday morning. “Just enjoying every second of it.

“(I’m) excited for that opportunity tonight.

"Excited for that opportunity tonight"

Sam On The PK

Another young Flame getting a long look? Forward Sam Honzek, who skated Monday on a line with Sam Morton and Aydar Suniev.

A lot’s been made of his bulked-up frame – Honzek put on 15 pounds over the summer – and head coach Ryan Huska intimated Monday that extra size his helping Honzek in the trenches, saying quietly, the young Slovak has put together another good camp after earning an opening-night spot a season ago.

“I think he's trying to be around the puck more,” Huska said of Honzek’s game. “You know, when you have that frame and it's going to keep getting bigger, that's got to be a part of his game.

“So the more he plays, I think, the more he figures that out.”

Expect Honzek to get a look on one of Calgary’s penalty-kill units tonight, too, especially against a Seattle squad likely to feature a healthy handful of veterans.

“The one thing that we like about him is the speed and size,” Huska explained. “We're trying to get him into that penalty-kill role.

“Keeping him going there is something that we want to see if we can continue to do against better powerplays.

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Pregame Solovyov - 29.09.25

Pregame Pospisil - 29.09.25

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

Flames @ Kraken Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25

Flames @ Jets Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Jets

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

'Such A Good Boy'

Flames Fall In Abbotsford

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 24.09.25

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Canucks

Flames @ Canucks Preseason Roster

CSEC, Molson Ignite New Era Of Canadian Spirit

No Place Like 'Dome

Game Day Notebook - 23.09.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames vs. Kraken Preseason Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 23.09.25