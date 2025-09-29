Training Camp Notebook - 29.09.25

Sam On The PK
Another young Flame getting a long look? Forward Sam Honzek, who skated Monday on a line with Sam Morton and Aydar Suniev.
A lot’s been made of his bulked-up frame – Honzek put on 15 pounds over the summer – and head coach Ryan Huska intimated Monday that extra size his helping Honzek in the trenches, saying quietly, the young Slovak has put together another good camp after earning an opening-night spot a season ago.
“I think he's trying to be around the puck more,” Huska said of Honzek’s game. “You know, when you have that frame and it's going to keep getting bigger, that's got to be a part of his game.
“So the more he plays, I think, the more he figures that out.”
Expect Honzek to get a look on one of Calgary’s penalty-kill units tonight, too, especially against a Seattle squad likely to feature a healthy handful of veterans.
“The one thing that we like about him is the speed and size,” Huska explained. “We're trying to get him into that penalty-kill role.
“Keeping him going there is something that we want to see if we can continue to do against better powerplays.