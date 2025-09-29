Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

One more for the road, so to speak.

The Flames game group will hold a quick skate Monday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, then jet down to Seattle for their final away tune-up of the preseason against the Kraken.

It's another opportunity for the younger players on the roster to showcase themselves in a hostile environment, as we count down the final days before the regular-season opener Oct. 8.

More important than Calgary's 2-3 preseason record is the progression being shown by the likes of Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin, both of whom found the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-2 setback in Winnipeg.

For head coach Ryan Huska, the contest - Calgary's first against a deeper NHL roster this September - offered teachable moments, as well as positive signs.

"I thought we had stretches where we did some good things," he said following the game. "At times, I thought we got a little scrambly with it, but there’s a lot for us to work on there.

"We had some shifts as well, in the offensive zone, where we did some good things as well."

Expect a mix of veterans and younger players to dress in Flames silks once again this evening, with the final two preseason contests (Wednesday against Vancouver and Friday against Winnipeg) to feature a more NHL veteran-laden lineup.

But one prominent player who could well be in the spotlight is reigning Calder Trophy finalist Dustin Wolf, who himself has plenty of fans in the PAcific Northwest after a stellar junior career up I-5 in Everett.

More reps. More roster intrigue.

Another challenge ahead under the bright lights of Climate Pledge Arena.