Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Flames head to PNW for exhibition contest versus Kraken

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames contest their final road game of the preseason Monday, when they pay a visit to the Seattle Kraken.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m MT. Tonight's game will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames App within the Flames broadcast region (Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Nunavut).



One more for the road, so to speak.

The Flames game group will hold a quick skate Monday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, then jet down to Seattle for their final away tune-up of the preseason against the Kraken.

It's another opportunity for the younger players on the roster to showcase themselves in a hostile environment, as we count down the final days before the regular-season opener Oct. 8.

More important than Calgary's 2-3 preseason record is the progression being shown by the likes of Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin, both of whom found the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-2 setback in Winnipeg.

For head coach Ryan Huska, the contest - Calgary's first against a deeper NHL roster this September - offered teachable moments, as well as positive signs.

"I thought we had stretches where we did some good things," he said following the game. "At times, I thought we got a little scrambly with it, but there’s a lot for us to work on there.

"We had some shifts as well, in the offensive zone, where we did some good things as well."

Expect a mix of veterans and younger players to dress in Flames silks once again this evening, with the final two preseason contests (Wednesday against Vancouver and Friday against Winnipeg) to feature a more NHL veteran-laden lineup.

But one prominent player who could well be in the spotlight is reigning Calder Trophy finalist Dustin Wolf, who himself has plenty of fans in the PAcific Northwest after a stellar junior career up I-5 in Everett.

More reps. More roster intrigue.

Another challenge ahead under the bright lights of Climate Pledge Arena.



The Other Side

Seattle has been idle since Friday night, when they suffered a 4-2 setback in Vancouver against the Canucks.

But with each passing day, the talk around the Emerald City (when not focused on the Mariners) has been all about Jani Nyman.

The 21-year-old scored again Friday - his team-leading fourth goal of the preseason - earning the praises of his bench boss as he continues to push for an opening-night role with the big club.

"He’s doing a good job of putting pucks in the net, right?” head coach Lane Lambert told SeattleKraken.com. “So, that’s a really good sign for us."

The Finn had 31 tucks in his first full North American season in 2024-25 - 28 at AHL Coachella Valley, three in 12 appearances with the Kraken - so needless to say, he'll be a focal point for the Flames defence should he draw into the lineup again Monday evening.



Player To Watch

Matvei Gridin is getting every opportunity to show he belongs on the Flames' opening night roster.

Head coach Ryan Huska stated as much at the start of camp and Saturday in Winnipeg, Gridin put forth his best effort of the exhibition campaign, scoring once over his 14:13 of action in that 4-2 setback against the Jets.

Gridin gathers up a rebound and put it home in third period

"I felt like I played my best game so far," Gridin said following Saturday's fixture. "It's a lot of NHL guys in the Winnipeg (roster), even in preseason, it's (my) first goal at the NHL level. It felt good."

And given the poise he showed in the offensive zone Saturday, it's safe to say Gridin is feeling more comfortable as the exhibition campaign carries on.

"I feel like my pace was good, my passing game was good (Saturday)," he reflected. "If I compare to the other games, my hands are feeling way better than the last two games.

"I'm just trying to show my best, and trying to make the team."

