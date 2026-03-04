Flames Reveal 2026 Indigenous Celebration Logo

Starlight is from the Tssut'ina Nation and has been a professional artist for more than 20 years, with his works featured throughout Alberta and across Canada. He is the proud father of three children and a loving husband to his wife Amanda.

His art practice stems from his traditional upbringing and close connection to his Nation. His art practice ranges from working with portraiture and his palette consists of bright, vibrant colours and applying it to traditional animals that the First Nations peoples rely on. His work also describes the connection to the land we live on, the importance of culture, and maintaining the traditional ways that the ancestors kept alive.

Working on this project has been a dream come true for Starlight and he hopes this logo will inspire others to pursue their dreams and keep the creative spirit alive. Hiy Hiy.