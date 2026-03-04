Flames Reveal 2026 Indigenous Celebration Logo

Local artist Keegan Starlight's design pays homage to nature and family

CF_INDIGENOUS_CELEBRATION_web_graphic_16x9_v2
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have revealed their 2026 Indigenous Celebration logo ahead of Saturday's game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Designed by local artist Keegan Starlight, the design pays homage to nature and family.

JerseyLogo

The core symbolism surrounding the Flaming C:

  1. The pink swirls represent the sky and the prayers that the Chinooks carry to the creator. Warm Chinook winds are prevelant in Southern Alberta; one of the few places on the planet that can experience them.
  2. The green and blue swirls represent healthy Earth and water. Having a clean and healthy home makes for a healthy community.
  3. Starlight has depicted Blasty in his own unique way, with the fiery mane flowing into the embers of the Flaming C.
  4. The 7 feathers represent Treaty 7 and all its Nations.
  5. Starlight utilized his signature colour palette when creating this piece, mixing bright and bold hues with the familiar colours associated with the Flames brand.
JerseyPatch01

In regards to the shoulder patch, Keegan's daughter Brielle was the inspiration around the design. Spending time with her father in the studio, drawing and making memories, led to the creation of this unique piece honouring Indigenous culture.

JerseyPatch02

Starlight is from the Tssut'ina Nation and has been a professional artist for more than 20 years, with his works featured throughout Alberta and across Canada. He is the proud father of three children and a loving husband to his wife Amanda.

His art practice stems from his traditional upbringing and close connection to his Nation. His art practice ranges from working with portraiture and his palette consists of bright, vibrant colours and applying it to traditional animals that the First Nations peoples rely on. His work also describes the connection to the land we live on, the importance of culture, and maintaining the traditional ways that the ancestors kept alive.

Working on this project has been a dream come true for Starlight and he hopes this logo will inspire others to pursue their dreams and keep the creative spirit alive. Hiy Hiy.

Keegan Starlight surprised Zach Whitecloud with the new Indigenous Celebration jersey

