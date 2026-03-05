5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

Flames, Senators meet in all-Canadian clash (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
1. Mammoth Deal

The Flames practiced Wednesday in advance of tonight's clash with the Senators, but the big news of the day came closer to the supper hour. Calgary acquired defenceman Olli Määttä, prospect centre Jonathan Castagna and a trio of second-round picks from Utah in exchange for veteran d-man MacKenzie Weegar.

General Manager Craig Conroy said he and Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong had been in contact on the concept of a deal for some time, but the action really picked up around lunchtime Wednesday.

"It just sets us up moving forward with the Draft capital that we’re getting back, with a young player and a player like Olli Määttä," Conroy told Flames TV Wednesday. "We kind of checked all the little boxes along the way."

Määttä, 31, has more than 860 NHL regular season and playoff games to his credit. The two-time Cup winner immediately becomes the elder statesman - NHL appearance-wise - on a Calgary blue-line that looks markedly different than it did two months ago. 

But with change comes opportunity, and for Conroy, one area of focus going forward will be on the young defenders in his stable, including 19-year-old Zayne Parekh.

With Rasmus Andersson - and now Weegar - gone from the Flames' blue line's right side, the time is nigh for Parekh to seize a bigger role.

"I think the one thing that really does is (with) Zayne on the powerplay," Conroy explained. "Zayne’s going to see a bigger role moving forward, and it gives opportunities to guys on that right side to maybe come up and show what they can do."

That bigger role could start manifesting itself as early as this evening, in Calgary's final game before Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.

And as we reach the three-quarter pole of the 2025-26 regular season, this new-look blue line will get plenty of time in the kitchen, to see what they can cook up.

Flames GM discusses deal with Utah

2. Know Your Enemy

Tonight's game marks stop No. 3 on a five-game swing for the Senators and curiously, four of those five contests are all-Canadian affairs.

Ottawa has collected three of a possible four points on the trip so far, winning 5-2 in Toronto Saturday night before falling 5-4 in overtime at Edmonton two evenings ago. Drake Batherson led the way with two goals for the Senators Tuesday, while Dylan Cozens and Michael Amadio added singles before the Oilers mounted a multi-goal, third-period comeback.

Tim Stutzle leads the club with 28 goals and 65 points on the season, with Batherson's 23 tallies ranking second on the squad.

Ottawa wakes up Thursday six points out of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, but their 201 goals for are the most of any of the 16 NHL clubs below the post-season line.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.1%
30th
Senators
23.7%
8th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
82.4%
7th
Senators
72.4%
30th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.86%
12th
Senators
52.91%
5th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
48.23%
21st
Senators
54.09%
6th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting of the season between Calgary and Ottawa and first since Oct. 30, a 4-3 Senators shootout win in the nation's capital.

Yegor Sharangovich, Matt Coronato and Nazem Kadri scored for the Flames in regulation time, but the Senators erased a trio of one-goal deficits before gaining the upper hand in the skills competition.

Devin Cooley made 35 saves in goal for Calgary.

Did You Know?

Flames defenceman Yan Kuznetsov made his NHL debut against the Senators Jan. 9, 2024 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary would win that contest by a 6-3 final score, and centre Nazem Kadri recorded his 600th career NHL point in the victory.

4. Määttä Of Fact

The Flames added some championship pedigree to the fold in defenceman Olli Määttä.

The Finnish rearguard was a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and before that, he captured two OHL titles with the London Knights in 2012 and 2013.

Määttä recently returned to North America from Milan after helping Finland capture the bronze medal at the Olympics, matching the result he earned with the Finns at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Our Ty Pilson caught up with Maatta over the phone Wednesday evening and filed this report on the Calgary newcomer.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Morgan Frost

Frost had the Calgary goal in Tuesday's contest against Dallas, giving him 13 on the season.

He's one of 10 Flames to reach double-digits in goals this season, and the 2025-26 campaign is the first for Calgary since 1991-92 in which 10 skaters have reached the 10-goal mark by game 60 in the campaign.

Frost comes into tonight's game with points in back-to-back appearances.

Frost tips one home to get the Flames on the board against Stars

Senators - Dylan Cozens

The former Lethbridge Hurricanes star opened the scoring for Ottawa Tuesday night in Edmonton, and is enjoying his second career campaign with 20 or more tucks in this, his first full season as a Senator.

The Yukon native put up his fifth three-point game of the season Saturday at Toronto, scoring twice and adding an assist in a 5-2 Ottawa win.

