Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

The Flames hit the road for a preseason clash against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 p.m. MT at Climate Pledge Arena.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil
Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Nick Cicek - Ilya Solovyov
Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Owen Say