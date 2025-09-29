Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

The Flames hit the road for a preseason clash against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 p.m. MT at Climate Pledge Arena.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil

Sam Honzek - Sam Morton - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Nick Cicek - Ilya Solovyov

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Owen Say