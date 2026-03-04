Future Watch Update - 04.03.26

NCAA
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
10 goals, 19 assists, 29 points in 28 games
Hoskin's Merrimack squad closes out its regular season Thursday versus UMass-Lowell, with the Hockey East playoffs set to begin March 11.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 35 games
Jamieson and the Pioneers are the No. 2 seed in the NCHC tournament. They'll face Miami in the first round beginning this weekend.
Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 30 games
Lane takes his Harvard group into the first round of the ECAC playoffs Friday. The Crimson host St. Lawrence with a quarter-final berth on the line.
Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 29 games
Maine's final regular season game goes Saturday at arch-rival Vermont. The Black Bears will take part in the Hockey East playoffs beginning March 11.
Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 30 games
Littler helped North Dakota clinch its seventh NCHC regular season crown in 13 seasons this past weekend. The Fighting Hawks are the top seed in the conference playoff bracket, with a best-of-three series against Omaha set to begin Friday in Grand Forks, N.D.
Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games
Mews is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury.
Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points in 32 games
Penn State closes out the regular season with a two-game set Friday and Saturday versus Wisconsin. The Big 10 playoffs begin March 11.
Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games
Potter suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, but his Arizona State squad saw its season draw to a close this past weekend.
Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 24 assists, 28 points in 28 games
Reschny was named a finalist for the NCHC Rookie of the Year award Wednesday, two days on from his collegiate post-season debut Friday versus Omaha.
Abram Wiebe - Defence - North Dakota
5 goals, 21 assists, 26 points in 32 games
Wiebe earned NCHC Defenceman of the Month honours for the month of February after three-peating as the conference d-man of the week.
Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
24 goals, 33 assists, 57 points in 36 games
Wyttenbach finished the regular season with 57 points - tops in the nation - and last weekend, he set a new Quinnipiac record for points in a campaign by a freshman.
The Bobcats are idle this weekend, but they'll open up the ECAC playoffs on home ice March 13 against an opponent yet to be determined.
Andrew Basha - Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers
12 goals, 25 assists, 37 points in 24 games
Basha had a goal and an assist Tuesday in Regina; his Tigers sit two points back of Prince Albert for the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of a Wednesday tilt in Brandon.
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 56 games
The Hitmen are in Swift Current Wednesday night before returning home this weekend for dates against Prince Albert Friday and Regina Sunday. Calgary sits fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
23 goals, 26 assists, 49 points in 55 games
Laing set a new personal best for points in a season Feb. 28, and he'll try for the first 50-point campaign of his WHL career Wednesday as Saskatoon hosts Red Deer.
Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Flint Firebirds
25 goals, 17 assists, 42 points in 57 games
Battaglia has 11 goals in 21 games since being acquired by Flint. The Firebirds host Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday and sit one point behind first-place Windsor in the OHL's West Division.
Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 9 assists, 10 points in 34 games
Phillips' 140 penalty minutes rank him fourth among USHL leaders. The Gamblers host the NTDP for a pair of games this weekend.
Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
14 goals, 19 assists, 33 points in 42 games (MHL)
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 1 game (VHL)
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
12-16-0, 2.94 GAA, .918 save percentage, 1 shutout
Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
24-10-0, 2.02 GAA, .932 save percentage, 3 shutouts (MHL)
0-0-1, 0.92 GAA, .976 save percentage (VHL)
Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 34 games
Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 11 games (SHL)
4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points in 11 games (U20)