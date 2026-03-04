Future Watch Update - 04.03.26

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 35 games

Jamieson and the Pioneers are the No. 2 seed in the NCHC tournament. They'll face Miami in the first round beginning this weekend.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 30 games

Lane takes his Harvard group into the first round of the ECAC playoffs Friday. The Crimson host St. Lawrence with a quarter-final berth on the line.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 29 games

Maine's final regular season game goes Saturday at arch-rival Vermont. The Black Bears will take part in the Hockey East playoffs beginning March 11.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 30 games

Littler helped North Dakota clinch its seventh NCHC regular season crown in 13 seasons this past weekend. The Fighting Hawks are the top seed in the conference playoff bracket, with a best-of-three series against Omaha set to begin Friday in Grand Forks, N.D.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews is out for the remainder of the season due to an injury.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

8 goals, 10 assists, 18 points in 32 games

Penn State closes out the regular season with a two-game set Friday and Saturday versus Wisconsin. The Big 10 playoffs begin March 11.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State

12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games

Potter suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, but his Arizona State squad saw its season draw to a close this past weekend.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota

4 goals, 24 assists, 28 points in 28 games

Reschny was named a finalist for the NCHC Rookie of the Year award Wednesday, two days on from his collegiate post-season debut Friday versus Omaha.