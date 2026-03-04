Flames Set To Host 2026 Indigenous Celebration Game

Calgary – Guts’ists’i - Mohkinstsis – Wichispa Oyade, AB – The Flames are set to host their Indigenous Celebration Game on Saturday, Mar. 7 when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the Scotiabank Saddledome. This celebration of Indigenous culture and tradition is a recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 Region of Southern Alberta.

As part of our 2026 Indigenous Celebration, the Flames, in partnership with local indigenous artist Keegan Starlight, are so proud to unveil a new Indigenous logo featuring a unique take on the Flaming C. The logo symbolizes colours that represent the beauty of Southern Alberta and 7 feathers that proudly represent each of the Treaty 7 Nations. He has depicted Blasty in his own unique way, with the fiery mane flowing into the embers of the Flaming C. From the Tsuut'ina Nation, Keegan Starlight has been a professional artist for over 20 years and has had his work featured throughout Alberta and across Canada.

This year’s game, which will be a national television broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, will feature Flames fans and representatives from the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikani, the Kainai; the Stoney Nakoda First Nation tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney; the Tsuut'ina First Nation as well as members from Otipemisiwak Metis Government, Districts 5 & 6.

The Flames will be led onto the ice by youth skaters carrying the flags of each of the seven nations. The pre-game show will feature ceremonies involving Ceremonial Drummers from the Treaty 7 Nations along with a land acknowledgement. The Canadian anthem will be performed by Dilayna Blackhorse of the Siksika Nation.

The evening of Indigenous celebration will spotlight representatives from Treaty 7 Nations members taking part in the game presentation as well as feature traditional Indigenous Hand Games being played on the concourse pregame. The first and second intermissions will include a live performance by Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Juno Award nominee Armond Duck Chief.

Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available in CGY Team Stores with proceeds directed to local youth programming in each of the Treaty 7 First Nation Communities. Funds raised through the Flames Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 will also be directed to charitable and youth programming among Treaty 7 First Nation Communities. Flames Foundation 50/50 funds from the Flames Indigenous Celebration Game last season supported track and field events and the creation of a youth baseball program in the Kainai Nation, minor hockey programming in Siksika Nation, sport programs in Tsuut’ina Nation and much more.

Through the CSEC Inclusion Program the Flames Foundation continues to support programs like the Flames First Shift Program in Tsuut’ina Nation, the creation of a lacrosse program in partnership with Spirit North, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame’s Indigenous Sport Heroes Education Experience, and more.