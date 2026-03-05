Flames Acquire Määttä, Castagna, three second-round picks from Utah

The Calgary Flames have acquired defenceman Olli Määttä, prospect centre Jonathan Castagna and three 2026 second-round picks (NYR’s 2nd rd pick, OTT’s 2nd rd pick & UTA’s 2nd rd pick) from Utah in exchange for defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Määttä, a native of Jyväskylä, FIN, has skated in 22 games for the Mammoth this season. The 31-year-old rearguard is a veteran with 783 games of NHL experience, having played for Pittsburgh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Utah. He has amassed 196 points from 42 goals and 154 assists and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He has also represented Finland at three best-on-best international events, including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in 2014 and 2026.

OLLI MÄÄTTÄ – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Jyväskylä, FIN DATE: August 22, 1994

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 207 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: PIT – 1st round (22nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft

Prospect centre Jonathan Castagna is in his third season at Cornell University, appearing in 29 contests, leading his team in scoring with 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points along with 27 penalty minutes. In 2023-24, Jonathan helped Cornell win the ECAC Championship, was named ECAC Tournament MVP, and earned a spot on both the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. Last season, he helped Cornell repeat as ECAC Champions while being named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team.

JONATHAN CASTAGNA – CENTRE

BORN: Toronto, ON DATE: April 20, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: ARI – 3rd round (70th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft