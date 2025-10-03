Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.25

Dialogue (Part II)

To a man, the Flames will be seeking out a stronger effort than the one we saw against Vancouver two nights ago.

It's their final mulligan - so to speak - a final preseason test to get up to speed ahead of a busy opening week that will see Calgary play three games, in three different cities, over a three-and-a-half day span.

"It’s just your last chance to get your game where you want it to be," forward Blake Coleman explained Friday morning. "A couple new system tweaks that you want to get more familiar with and things like that, but yeah, just obviously put together a much better performance here and feel good going into the year."

"I think collectively we have to play a much smarter, tighter, harder game than we saw the other night," head coach Ryan Huska agreed. "And then the big thing is we've talked a fair bit about is the pace that we have to play the game."

But setting the pace from within is something Coleman and his fellow veterans are used to doing.

And they'll be looked upon tonight to provide that extra bit of polish, too.

"We’ve got to show some fire tonight," Coleman said. "Just in all the aspects of the game, you know, making crisp plays and being hard on pucks, finishing checks, things like that.

"It's almost that time of year where it's gonna start to matter, so you've got to build your game and feel good about it."