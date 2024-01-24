The Farm Report - 24.01.24

Roster Moves Aplenty

The message was loud and clear heading into the 2023-24 season: prospects and younger players – if they play the right way - would get more opportunities to prove themselves at the NHL level.

Certainly, that has been the case thus far, as 11 players have dressed for both the Wranglers and Flames this season, and there was plenty more movement in that regard in the past week.

Cole Schwindt - the third piece of the Jonathan Huberdeau/Mackenzie Weegar/Matthew Tkachuk deal received his first recall to the Flames since the trade almost two seasons ago and he played his first game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Adam Klapka was recalled by the Flames on Jan. 18 and had his first taste of NHL action on Jan. 20, averaging 6:06 of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers in his first game and played 6:55 against the Blues on Jan. 23.

Matt Coronato was recalled by the Flames on Jan. 19 and played 14:09 against the Oilers on Saturday and registered three shots in 15:28 of ice time against the Blues on Jan. 23.

Dustin Wolf was up with the Flames last week, backing up Dan Vladar for three games, but did not play before being assigned back to the Wranglers on Jan. 21.

Additionally, Walker Duehr was assigned to the Wranglers on Jan. 18, picking up an assist in his first game with the club this season and Oliver Kylington rejoined the Flames after his brief conditioning stint with the Wranglers.