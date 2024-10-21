The Farm Report - 21.10.24 

Wranglers rustle up great start to season

By Annie Nadin
Well, that’s one way to kick off a season.

The Calgary Wranglers are blazing a trail of victories in the American Hockey League, boasting an 4-1 record in their first five games.

Not only is the Herd racking up wins, but three players are also perched atop the AHL scoring tables with eight points.

Centre Rory Kerins is on fire, with seven goals and one assist.

Hot on his heels is winger Walker Duehr, who has netted five goals and three helpers.

Meanwhile, winger Jakob Pelletier has been a playmaking machine, dishing out eight assists to round out the trio.

Upcoming Games

  • Oct. 22 at Bakersfield @ 7:30 pm
  • Oct. 25 vs Colorado @ 7 pm - TICKETS
  • Oct. 27 vs Colorado @ 1 pm - TICKETS
  • Oct. 29 vs San Diego @ 7 pm - TICKETS
  • Oct. 31 vs San Diego @ 6 pm - TICKETS

What’s Better Than a Hat-trick? Two Hat-tricks!

It’s safe to say that the Wranglers are on a scoring spree, highlighted by not one, but two hat-tricks in just five games.

The offensive fireworks started in their first away tilt against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where Kerins opened the scoring floodgates.

He notched a hat-trick, powering the Wranglers to a solid 3-1 victory and for his efforts over the past seven days, Kerins was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week.

Just two games later, Duehr followed suit, showcasing his scoring prowess in a dominant 4-0 win against the Henderson Silver Knights.

With another hat trick under his belt now, the Wranglers offence is proving to be a force to be reckoned with early this season.

How About That Goaltending?

With star goalie Dustin Wolf now with the Calgary Flames, many wondered how the Wranglers would fill the void. Enter Devin Cooley and Waltteri Ignatjew.

Cooley has quickly made a name for himself in Calgary, with his highlight-reel saves that leave everyone asking, “How did he do that?”

In a standout performance against the Henderson Silver Knights, Cooley not only secured a shutout victory but also recorded his first professional shutout, a milestone for the netminder.

Meanwhile, Ignatjew, a newcomer not just to the Wranglers but to North America, made his AHL debut on October 18 against the Silver Knights.

The rookie made 32 saves in his first-ever North American regulation game.

One-timers

  • Dryden Hunt notched his 200th AHL career point in Henderson on Oct. 18.
  • Jonathan Aspirot is one point away from hitting his 100th AHL career point.
  • Jarred Tinordi is three points away from hitting his 100th AHL career point.
  • Jeremie Poirier is three games away from playing his 100th AHL tilt.

Quotables

Jeremie Poirier on goals going into the season, for him and the team:

“As a team we just need to focus on going out every night, get those wins, and just play hard,” he explained. “And like I said, just get as many wins as we can.”

William Stromgren on the tempo he wants to start the season off with:

“I want to start this year like I finished last season,” he said. “The first three months were a bit slow for me, so I want to start as I was in Penticton. I want to be myself, and play my game. Start strong and get better and better and then playoffs, of course.”

