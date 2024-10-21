The Farm Report - 21.10.24 

Well, that’s one way to kick off a season.

The Calgary Wranglers are blazing a trail of victories in the American Hockey League, boasting an 4-1 record in their first five games.

Not only is the Herd racking up wins, but three players are also perched atop the AHL scoring tables with eight points.

Centre Rory Kerins is on fire, with seven goals and one assist.

Hot on his heels is winger Walker Duehr, who has netted five goals and three helpers.

Meanwhile, winger Jakob Pelletier has been a playmaking machine, dishing out eight assists to round out the trio.