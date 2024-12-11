Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip tonight when they face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (TV: Sportsnet West; Radio: Sportsnet 960 The FAN).

As per the lines and pairings used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar (Starter)

Dustin Wolf