Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Lines and pairings for tonight's tilt against the Preds

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a two-game road trip tonight when they face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (TV: Sportsnet West; Radio: Sportsnet 960 The FAN).

As per the lines and pairings used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar (Starter)
Dustin Wolf

Note: Ryan Lomberg did not travel with the team on this trip, as he and his wife, Marissa, are expecting a child.

News Feed

Say What - 'You Have To Build Somewhere'

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

'It's Not A Goodbye'

The Farm Report - 09.12.24 

Future Watch Update - 09.12.24

Flames Drop Decision In Dallas

Say What - 'We Hurt Ourselves'

'We Had Good Memories'

Say What - 'Always Good To Come Home'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars

5 Things - Flames @ Stars

'Prove Some People Wrong'

'Insert That Level Of Energy'

Say What - 'Three Out Of Four'

Oh So Close

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Game Day Notebook - 05.12.24

Say What - 'Stack Those Points'