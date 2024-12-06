Oh So Close

The Flames' quest for seven-straight home wins came to an end in a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Blues Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Colton Parayko scored with 2:35 to go in extra time, though it came with controversy.

Dan Vladar had stretched out his left pad to stop Robert Thomas and Parayko followed up by pushing the puck – and Vladar’s pad – into the net.

The goal was reviewed and after a lengthy wait, it was upheld.

MacKenzie Weegar scored the tying goal in the third period and also had two helpers, while Jakob Pelletier and Matt Coronato tallied as well.

It was Pelletier’s first goal of the year in his second game since being recalled from the AHL’s Wranglers.

Meanwhile, Coronato’s goal came on the powerplay, improving Calgary’s man-up execution to 10-for-31 since Nov. 15.

Vladar finished with 20 saves as Calgary outshot the visitors 39-24 on the night.

"I don’t think it’s going to affect us, because I believe we played a great 5-on-5 game tonight," said Weegar. "I don’t know what you guys thought about it, but I don’t think the puck goes in unless, you know, he pushes the pad. I thought it was pretty clear, that’s really all I’ve got to say about that.

"We move on, we got three out of four during our little homestand right now. Our big focus is getting on the road here, and getting some wins on the road."